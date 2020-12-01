Formula 1
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Hamilton "devastated" to miss Sakhir GP after COVID positive

Hamilton "devastated" to miss Sakhir GP after COVID positive
By:

Lewis Hamilton feels "devastated" that he will miss this weekend's Formula 1 Sakhir Grand Prix after contracting COVID-19.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton has been ruled out of the upcoming event at the Bahrain International Circuit after returning multiple positive COVID-19 test results on Monday.

The British driver is now self-isolating in Bahrain as per the required protocols, with Mercedes set to announce his replacement for the weekend "in due course".

Read Also:

It will mark the first race Hamilton has missed since making his F1 debut at the start of 2007. He is the third driver to miss a race through illness this season after Racing Point's Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll missed events earlier in the year.

Hamilton took to social media to express his sadness that he would be missing the race in Bahrain, but was thankful he was only dealing with mild symptoms.

"I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," Hamilton wrote.

"Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere in order to stay safe.

"Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive.

"I've immediately gone into self-isolation for 10 days.

"I'm gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others.

"I'm really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy.

"Please look after yourselves out there. You can never be too careful. These are worrying times for everyone and we need to make sure we are looking after ourselves and each other. Stay positive."

It is unclear whether Hamilton will be able to return for the season finale in Abu Dhabi in two weeks' time.

He is required to self-isolate for 10 days, taking him up to next Thursday, and must then return a negative test result in order to enter the paddock for the race weekend starting on Friday.

Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Luke Smith

