Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

shares
comments
Hamilton: Engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 4:39 PM

Lewis Hamilton says the impending move to ban powerful Formula 1 qualifying engine modes will not "get the result that they want" in terms of its impact on Mercedes' performance.

F1 squads have been informed that the FIA will issue a new technical directive ahead of this month's Belgian Grand Prix, which will mean the cars will have to run the same engine mode in qualifying and races.

This has been interpreted as a move to reduce the impact of the significant gains the Mercedes-powered teams are able to make in qualifying.

When asked if Mercedes had more to lose compared to other engine suppliers with the move in the pre-event press conference for this weekend's Spanish GP – the last race before the event at Spa – Hamilton replied: "No.

"And just going back to the fact that at the end of the day, the guys on our team have done such a great job with the engine.

"It's obviously to slow us down but I don't think it's going to get the result that they want, so that's totally fine if they do."

Hamilton also said "it's not a surprise to us, they're always trying to slow us down. But it doesn't really change a huge amount for us so it's not a problem."

Speaking alongside Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas said Mercedes was unconcerned by the move, but voiced his thoughts on how it could lead to a reduction in overtaking during races.

"It's impossible to know with other engine manufacturers how much they can actually gain when they do it all-out in qualifying and if we're gaining more or not," Bottas explained.

"We are not panicking about it, if that regulation comes it's the same for everyone.

"But when I heard about the possibility for the first time, actually this morning, the first thing [that] came to my mind [is the effect it will have in races.

"Because every team obviously has different modes in terms of how much they want to risk in terms of wearing the engine and sometimes when they can [change the performance mode].

"[It's] also the same for us, we can save the engine if we have margin, and also in terms of strategic things in the race, for drivers many times we are using different modes whether we are defending, attacking.

"So from my side it feels like if it could be the same engine mode for everyone all through the race, I think there could be less overtaking because everyone is just running the same modes instead of playing with them and trying to maximise every situation with sometimes using more power, sometimes less.

"But in the end it would be less things for us to do while driving. Obviously it's not up to us but we'll take it if it comes."

Related video

Ricciardo: Silverstone qualifying result "not a freak one-off"

Previous article

Ricciardo: Silverstone qualifying result "not a freak one-off"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Hamilton: Engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
12m

Hamilton: Engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1
WEC WEC / Practice report
14m

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1

Lincoln Speedway Results 97-04-19
Sprint Sprint / News

Lincoln Speedway Results 97-04-19

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident

DGM Racing and Alex Labbe win NASCAR penalty appeal
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

DGM Racing and Alex Labbe win NASCAR penalty appeal

Debut of choose rule in Cup Series provided "different possibilities"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Debut of choose rule in Cup Series provided "different possibilities"

DragonSpeed set for just two more IMSA races in 2020
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

DragonSpeed set for just two more IMSA races in 2020

Latest news

Hamilton: Engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
12m

Hamilton: Engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

Ricciardo: Silverstone qualifying result "not a freak one-off"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
21m

Ricciardo: Silverstone qualifying result "not a freak one-off"

Vettel denies growing tension at Ferrari after Silverstone woes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
32m

Vettel denies growing tension at Ferrari after Silverstone woes

McLaren cooling problem a "question mark”, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
43m

McLaren cooling problem a "question mark”, says Sainz

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

12m
2
Formula 1

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

3
Formula 1

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up

4
Score

Baja 2000 - longest desert race ever is over

5
Road racing

Daley Mathison killed in Isle of Man TT Superbike crash

Latest videos

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1
32m

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

Latest news

Hamilton: Engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

Ricciardo: Silverstone qualifying result "not a freak one-off"
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Silverstone qualifying result "not a freak one-off"

Vettel denies growing tension at Ferrari after Silverstone woes
Formula 1

Vettel denies growing tension at Ferrari after Silverstone woes

McLaren cooling problem a "question mark”, says Sainz
Formula 1

McLaren cooling problem a "question mark”, says Sainz

Perez hits out at "bullshit" reports about Mexico trip
Formula 1

Perez hits out at "bullshit" reports about Mexico trip

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.