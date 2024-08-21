All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1

Hamilton engineer Bonnington to stay with Mercedes F1 in expanded role

Bonnington, Hamilton's long-time race engineer, won't move to Ferrari with the seven-time world champion next year

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, with Peter Bonnington, Senior Race Engineer, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, with Peter Bonnington, Senior Race Engineer, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes race engineer Pete Bonnington has been promoted to head of race engineering and will stay with the Formula 1 team in 2025.

Bonnington will dovetail his new role with his existing race engineering duties for Hamilton until the end of the season.

A Mercedes spokesperson has confirmed the 49-year-old will then stay on with the team in 2025 as Hamilton departs to Ferrari, becoming the race engineer for one of Mercedes' two drivers next year.

Bonnington became Hamilton's race engineer in 2013 when the latter joined from McLaren, having previously worked with Michael Schumacher at the Brackley-based squad.

Hamilton and Bonnington went on to forge a formidable partnership at the team, with Bonnington in Hamilton's corner throughout his six world championships with the Silver Arrows.

As Hamilton announced his shock switch to Ferrari at the start of this year, questions were raised on whether or not his trusted ally would join the seven-time world champion in Maranello, but that door has now closed.

Peter Bonnington, Senior Race Engineer, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Peter Bonnington, Senior Race Engineer, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Hamilton will still encounter familiar faces in Italy, with former Mercedes engineer Loic Serra set to join the Scuderia as Head of Chassis Performance Engineering in October.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur also enjoys a great relationship with the 39-year-old from their time at junior formula outfit ART Grand Prix.

Hamilton will also be re-united at Ferrari with his former Mercedes performance engineer Jock Clear, who worked with Hamilton in his first two years at Mercedes.

Bonnington last joined Hamilton on a grand prix podium at July's British Grand Prix, where Hamilton took a long-awaited first win in two and a half years.

“I wouldn’t say crying, I had something in my eye," Bonnington, nicknamed Bono, told Sky Sports about the emotionally charged home win.

“It’s an emotional one. It’s been a long, long time, and he and I have been working hard trying to get back there. Baby steps, but it’s taken a lot of them so far.”

Mercedes has won three of the last four grands prix - with two wins for Hamilton and one for team-mate George Russell - as the 2024 F1 season gets back under way this weekend at Zandvoort.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hulkenberg: Audi CEO call "shows respect" and commitment to F1

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Can McLaren's culture survive two number one drivers in F1?

Can McLaren's culture survive two number one drivers in F1?

Formula 1
Can McLaren's culture survive two number one drivers in F1?
What more can Red Bull do to help Sergio Perez in F1?

What more can Red Bull do to help Sergio Perez in F1?

Formula 1
What more can Red Bull do to help Sergio Perez in F1?
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin
Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage

Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage
Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril

Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril
Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Indy IndyCar
Madison
Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Prime

Discover prime content
Why fans' experience of F1 noise is unlikely to change much with 2026 rules

Why fans' experience of F1 noise is unlikely to change much with 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why fans' experience of F1 noise is unlikely to change much with 2026 rules
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari in F1 2025

What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari in F1 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari in F1 2025
How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment

How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment
25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?

25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA