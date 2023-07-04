Hamilton F1 contract delay not about money, says Mercedes
Mercedes insists that delays in sorting out Lewis Hamilton’s new Formula 1 contract with the team are nothing to do with money.
The German manufacturer has been in talks with the seven-time champion for weeks now as they look to extend their partnership beyond the end of this season.
Recently, both Mercedes and Hamilton expressed some optimism that a deal could get across the line imminently with several meetings to discuss the matter having been arranged.
However, still nothing has been signed and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said at the Austrian Grand Prix that there would be no further developments before the British Grand Prix.
The delays have fuelled speculation that there could be key roadblocks in the deal, and even that there is the possibility of talks collapsing and both parties going their separate ways.
But Wolff has played down such suggestions and says that the contract is only taking so long because there is a desire to tidy up some final details.
"We want to do it super, to every detail, and sometimes you can have a situation where everything is carved out," he explained.
"But this is not a money discussion at all. It is about the future, it is: what is it that we want to do right and optimise.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
"We're not talking anything anymore about duration, money all of that. It is just other topics."
The uncertainty about Hamilton's future at Mercedes came against the backdrop of driver and team not seeing eye-to-eye at all times during the Austrian Grand Prix.
Hamilton voiced his dismay at track limits and the performance of his Mercedes W14 through the race, which reached a level where Wolff himself had to intervene and tell Hamilton to "drive the car."
While some interpreted Wolff's message as a sign of tension, he has dismissed such a notion.
"You should hear us talking on the phone and meeting each other," he said. "That is nothing!
"I think we've had a bad spell of a weekend, all of us in the team, and that just makes us stronger."
Wolff said that he felt he had to get involved in the matter because Mercedes was already battling through a difficult weekend and didn't need to waste any opportunities in the race.
"We had a lot of discussion about track limits and whether they were enforced or not," he said about Hamilton's radio traffic.
"I felt that I wanted to just make sure that we were getting the best out of a package that didn't perform, and just give it the best shot that we have."
Related video
Alpine "needs" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward - Ocon
Brown: F1 must do better after watching Austria track limits saga happen
Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles
Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles
Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car
Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria
Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria
Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"
Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards" Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Latest news
Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo
Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
Marks: Chicago win showed Project91 is an "elite effort"
Marks: Chicago win showed Project91 is an "elite effort" Marks: Chicago win showed Project91 is an "elite effort"
Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo
Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.