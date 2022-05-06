Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / From Vice to F1: The story of Miami's other grands prix Next / Mercedes brings new low drag wing to F1 Miami GP
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Hamilton: F1 jewellery clampdown "a step backwards"

Lewis Hamilton reckons the ongoing FIA clampdown concerning Formula 1 drivers wearing jewellery in the car is "unnecessary" and marks "a step backwards" for the championship.

Matt Kew
By:
Hamilton: F1 jewellery clampdown "a step backwards"
Listen to this article

New F1 race director Niels Wittich reminded drivers prior to the Australian Grand Prix in April that the FIA International Sporting Code prohibits drivers wearing jewellery in the car.

In the drivers' briefing at the event, it was also reaffirmed that underwear, gloves, socks and balaclavas must be FIA homologated.

These issues are now back on the agenda in the lead up to the inaugural Miami GP this weekend after a document was issued with an updated scrutineering policy to include checks concerning jewellery and underwear.

This reinforcement comes on the grounds of improved safety, with Wittich explaining that wearing jewellery underneath flameproof clothing "can reduce the protection" as "metallic objects, such as jewellery, in contact with the skin can reduce heat transmission protection and thus may increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire".

But seven-time world champion Hamilton, who joked he could not fit any more jewellery on after showing up with three watches and rings on all his fingers in the press conference, said the renewed focus was "a step backwards" and could provoke an "unnecessary spat".

He said: "It's almost like a step backwards, if you think about the steps we're taking as a sport and the more important issues and causes we need to be focusing on.

"I think we've made such great strides as a sport… this is such a small thing."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton reckons he wears two pieces of jewellery that he cannot take out, but explained they were platinum and had not proved an issue in previous MRI scans.

The Mercedes racer did acknowledge an unlikely scenario where he might have to step aside to let someone else take his seat this weekend if there was a standoff between drivers and the FIA.

But Hamilton had the support of his fellow drivers, with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly saying "there are bigger things to focus on" and that wearing jewellery should be a personal choice.

Although he did say that "I appreciate the FIA are looking after our safety."

Gasly added that he wears a "religious item" and does "not feel comfortable not having it with me driving the car".

He continued: "I do feel it is a little bit personal. We should have the freedom to do what feels rights."

Read Also:

Hamilton closed by saying he would readily sign a waiver that allowed him to continue wearing jewellery in the car and therefore ease the safety responsibility felt by the FIA.

He also confirmed he had reached out to new FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem to address the issue while wishing to remain "an ally".

Hamilton said: "It's about individuality and being who you are. I sent [bin Sulayem] a message just reassuring him that I want to be an ally. I don't want to fight with you guys over this. This is very, very silly."

shares
comments

Related video

From Vice to F1: The story of Miami's other grands prix
Previous article

From Vice to F1: The story of Miami's other grands prix
Next article

Mercedes brings new low drag wing to F1 Miami GP

Mercedes brings new low drag wing to F1 Miami GP
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Miami GP: Leclerc tops first practice from Russell by 0.071s Miami GP
Formula 1

Miami GP: Leclerc tops first practice from Russell by 0.071s

Mercedes drivers play down W13 Miami F1 upgrades Miami GP
Formula 1

Mercedes drivers play down W13 Miami F1 upgrades

Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Russell sure Hamilton will "come back strong" after Imola F1 woes Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell sure Hamilton will "come back strong" after Imola F1 woes

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes "feeling it" over F1 struggles Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes "feeling it" over F1 struggles

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole

Ocon: 51G crash impact "unacceptable" with lack of Tecpro barrier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: 51G crash impact "unacceptable" with lack of Tecpro barrier

Verstappen: Red Bull needs to make F1 weekends "less difficult"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull needs to make F1 weekends "less difficult"

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
11 h
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
17 h
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.