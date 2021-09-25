Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole Next / Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

By:

Lewis Hamilton says he feels "terrible" and "incredibly disappointed in myself" after hitting the wall twice during Formula 1 qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Hamilton topped both Q1 and Q2 for Mercedes in Sochi, and was the quickest driver on intermediates in Q3 before cars came in to switch to slick tyres.

As Hamilton came in to make the change, he clipped the wall at pit entry, leaving his Mercedes car with front wing damage and in need of a new one to be fitted.

While Hamilton was able to eventually get back out after moving aside for teammate Valtteri Bottas in the pits, he struggled to get his slick tyres up to temperature, spinning into the wall in the final sector on his last lap.

Despite the mistakes, Hamilton still qualified fourth with his initial time on intermediates, having seen Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and George Russell all jump ahead on slicks.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the pen after qualifying, Hamilton admitted the incident at pit entry was "just a mistake from myself" and not down to his cold tyres.

"Ultimately I'm incredibly disappointed in myself," Hamilton said.

"Up until then, I was in a groove, I was really in the zone. I'm really sorry for all the team that are here and back at the factory, because obviously that's not what you expect from a champion.

"It is what it is, and I'll do my best tomorrow to try and rectify it."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pit lane

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pit lane

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton added that the grip levels were "horrible" as he tried to get temperature into his slick tyres upon returning to the track, making the circuit feel "very slippery".

"I was losing temperature in the lap, and then twice in the wall, that's very rare for me," Hamilton said.

Mercedes will be able to replace any broken parts on Hamilton's car ahead of tomorrow's race without taking a penalty so long as they are the same specification.

Despite missing out on pole, the seven-time world champion will be looking to capitalise on the fact that title rival Max Verstappen will start last after a penalty for power unit changes.

"The guys up front have got good pace, and it definitely won't be easy," Hamilton said.

"I'm just going to say my prayers and hope that the car can be fixed, and it's hopefully OK for tomorrow.

"These things are sent to try us, and I feel terrible right now. But I'll turn it into a positive, and try to do the best. But you've got a Brit on pole, which is great, so congrats to Lando."

shares
comments
Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

Previous article

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

Next article

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

1 h
2
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

1 h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

8 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

49 min
5
USAC

Jack Hewitt injured at Twin Cities Raceway

Latest news
Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call
Formula 1

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call

8m
Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams
Formula 1

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

14m
Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

49m
Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

1 h
Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
49m

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi 01:12
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi

Formula 1: Haas considering hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022 00:37
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Haas considering hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022

Formula 1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice at Sochi 00:49
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice at Sochi

Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather Russian GP
Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen

Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable
Formula 1

Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Jack Hewitt injured at Twin Cities Raceway
USAC USAC

Jack Hewitt injured at Twin Cities Raceway

The 2017 Japanese Super Formula Championship Series final round and 16th JAF Grand Prix Suzuka
Super Formula Super Formula

The 2017 Japanese Super Formula Championship Series final round and 16th JAF Grand Prix Suzuka

Martinsville qualifying results
NASCAR NASCAR

Martinsville qualifying results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
5 h
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
19 h
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021

Latest news

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.