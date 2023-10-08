Subscribe
Previous / Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez to find F1 form Next / 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track

Lewis Hamilton has been fined and reprimanded for crossing the Qatar Grand Prix circuit on foot after his clash with Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate George Russell.

Filip Cleeren
By:

Hamilton tangled with Russell into Turn 1 at the start of the Losail race, being spat out into the gravel by the contact that broke his right-rear wheel and ended his race.

While the race was under the safety car Hamilton then crossed the live circuit from the outside of Turn 1 to the pitlane on the inside, just seconds before Russell emerged from the pits.

The FIA stewards heard from an apologetic Hamilton after the race and handed him his first reprimand of 2023 as well as a €50,000 fine, half of which is suspended for the rest of the season.

In their verdict, they wrote: "After crashing out of the race in Lap 1, the driver of Car 44 abandoned his car in the gravel and ran back to the pits.

"He thereby crossed the track that was live at this time and reached the inside edge of the track just seconds before Car 63 arrived at high speed after exiting the pits. He then continued to walk alongside the track until finally exiting the track.

"During the hearing, the driver of Car 44 was very apologetic and realised that the situation could have been very dangerous for him as well as the drivers approaching.

"The Stewards reinforced the fact that crossing a live track can cause extremely dangerous situations and the drivers have to be very cautious about it."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the field as Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, ends up in the gravel on the opening lap after contact with George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the field as Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, ends up in the gravel on the opening lap after contact with George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The stewards decided not to take further action against the seven-time world champion on the accident itself. They did find Hamilton was predominantly at fault for the collision but judged it as a typical first-lap racing incident, which they are generally more lenient on.

Hamilton apologised to Russell for the clash, which he caused by not leaving enough room while he attempted to overtake his team-mate around the outside.

"I’ve watched the replay, and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility. Apologies to my team and to George," Hamilton said on X (formerly Twitter).

Russell did manage to continue following a pitstop for new tyres and fought his way back to fourth in a race marked by mandatory tyre changes and severe heat exposure.

"Lewis and I, we'll be fine, " Russell commented. "We've got a huge respect for each other; nothing was intentional from either side."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez to find F1 form

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault" Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP

How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP

Formula 1
Qatar GP

How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP

Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits

Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win

Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win

The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend

The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend

Formula 1
Qatar GP

The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

Dunlop: We don’t need more testing, we need more cars

Dunlop: We don’t need more testing, we need more cars

SGT Super GT

Dunlop: We don’t need more testing, we need more cars Dunlop: We don’t need more testing, we need more cars

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

WEC WEC

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe