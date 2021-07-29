Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty Next / Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

By:

Lewis Hamilton says he would attack Max Verstappen in exactly the same way he did at Formula 1's British Grand Prix if the situation ever repeated itself.

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

With the controversy over the collision between Hamilton and Verstappen at Silverstone showing no sign of dying down, both drivers spoke at length about the incident for the first time in Hungary on Thursday.

Reflecting on the specifics of the crash, with Hamilton making a move down the inside into Copse, the world champion was clear that he would not change what he did if the same thing happened again.

"In terms of the move, I would do the move exactly the way I've probably done it and I did it last [time]," he explained.

"In terms of how I've reviewed it and analysed, from all my experience, and my experience obviously over the years speaks for a lot, I wouldn't change it."

Read Also:

Observers have analysed the build-up to the accident a lot, and there has been a great deal of intrigue about how different Hamilton's approach to attacking Charles Leclerc later on in the race was compared to the tighter line he took with Verstappen.

However, the Mercedes driver said he saw no need to waste energy explaining the difference between the two moves.

"I definitely can explain but I'm not going to explain," he said. "I've been racing 20 and god knows how many years.

"I know how to navigate through corners and [make] overtaking manoeuvres, and so I won't waste my energy trying to explain it. But it's definitely going to be difficult for people to fully understand."

Hamilton also rejected claims that his post-race celebrations at the British Grand Prix were 'disrespectful' because Verstappen was undergoing checks in hospital at the time.

While the world champion was unaware that his rival had been taken away for further examination, he had ensured that Verstappen was uninjured from the crash in the immediate aftermath.

"I don't believe our behaviour was disrespectful," said Hamilton. "But as I said, it's one thing knowing and then celebrating what happened, and one thing not knowing and celebrating. And as I told you I wasn't aware.

"But it's my home grand prix, and we worked incredibly hard for who knows how long to get a result like that. And what a monumental moment it was for us to experience the whole home crowd, being there for the first time, obviously since last year was missed, and emotions were running high.

"It wasn't like an intentional celebration. It was just the joy of seeing so many people celebrating being together and that's the natural emotion, I'm not going to hide my emotions. And it was an amazing feeling to see so many people. "

Hamilton phoned Verstappen after the British GP to check on the Dutchman's progress, but hinted that perhaps they remained apart in their views of the situation.

"I did give Max a call after the race to just check he feels okay and let him know that the respect is still there," he said. "Perhaps it is not reciprocated, but that's okay."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty

Previous article

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty

Next article

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

2
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty

1 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

29 min
4
NASCAR

Twilight sparkling over Crenshaw's career

5
NASCAR

DuPont letter about Joe Jackson

Latest news
Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online
Formula 1

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online

21m
Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'
Formula 1

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'

28m
Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Formula 1

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

29m
Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty

1 h
Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks 02:43
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks

Formula 1: McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP 00:43
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light' 00:59
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light'

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash 00:49
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash 00:45
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'
Formula 1

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Trending Today

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

Twilight sparkling over Crenshaw's career
NASCAR NASCAR

Twilight sparkling over Crenshaw's career

DuPont letter about Joe Jackson
NASCAR NASCAR

DuPont letter about Joe Jackson

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

Q&A: IndyCar’s Frye on Wickens shunt and consequences
IndyCar IndyCar

Q&A: IndyCar’s Frye on Wickens shunt and consequences

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
3 h
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger F1 penalty

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.