Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie
Lewis Hamilton says he is currently in the process of helping to select Brad Pitt’s co-star for the Formula 1 movie that is set to begin shooting this year.
Hollywood star Pitt visited last October’s United States Grand Prix alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joe Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger to discuss the project with teams and F1 officials.
Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton is serving as a producer and advisor on the project through his production company, Dawn Apollo Films.
Hamilton provided an update on the movie, which will be shot on F1 weekends, earlier this week, saying the team was working to choose who would co-star alongside Pitt.
“We're going through a process right now of selecting the character that will be alongside Brad, which is exciting,” Hamilton explained. “Basically that's the process of watching [the auditions].
“We have recordings of them doing certain scenes and we got through it. I've have sat in the office with Jerry and Joe and Brad, and we've been watching them and kind of given our inputs and what we think.”
Jerry Bruckheimer American film producer
Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
The movie is set to star Pitt in the lead role for the story that will see a veteran driver mentor a rising F1 racer.
Hamilton felt it was a “responsibility” for him as part of the project to make sure the cast was diverse, saying he particularly wanted to see more women in roles.
“I want to make the movie, in terms of like having diversity and representation, I want it to be as Formula 1 should be in the future - or should be now, but will be in the future,” he said.
“I want to see female mechanics. We would love to see a female driver. We haven't gotten to that point just yet. But why not?
“Right now, we’ve still got the script. We’ve gone through quite a few different iterations of it. We're still waiting for a new rewrite, and that's the whole process. But I was doing that throughout Christmas.
“It's exciting. I'm excited to get the next end of the script. I was talking to Brad last night about the characters that we have coming.”
F1 is set to fully cooperate during race weekends with the production of the film, which Hamilton said in October would be “the best racing movie.”
Related video
The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past
What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
Latest news
Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener
Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener
Austin Hill takes Daytona Xfinity win as Mayer flips in dramatic finish
Austin Hill takes Daytona Xfinity win as Mayer flips in dramatic finish Austin Hill takes Daytona Xfinity win as Mayer flips in dramatic finish
Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win
Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win
NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener
NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener
What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season
Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season
The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield
The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield
The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute
The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute
How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
Ferrari's launch changed perceptions How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?
Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?
The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance
The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.