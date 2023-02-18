Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Listen to this article

Hollywood star Pitt visited last October’s United States Grand Prix alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joe Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger to discuss the project with teams and F1 officials.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton is serving as a producer and advisor on the project through his production company, Dawn Apollo Films.

Hamilton provided an update on the movie, which will be shot on F1 weekends, earlier this week, saying the team was working to choose who would co-star alongside Pitt.

“We're going through a process right now of selecting the character that will be alongside Brad, which is exciting,” Hamilton explained. “Basically that's the process of watching [the auditions].

“We have recordings of them doing certain scenes and we got through it. I've have sat in the office with Jerry and Joe and Brad, and we've been watching them and kind of given our inputs and what we think.”

The movie is set to star Pitt in the lead role for the story that will see a veteran driver mentor a rising F1 racer.

Hamilton felt it was a “responsibility” for him as part of the project to make sure the cast was diverse, saying he particularly wanted to see more women in roles.

“I want to make the movie, in terms of like having diversity and representation, I want it to be as Formula 1 should be in the future - or should be now, but will be in the future,” he said.

“I want to see female mechanics. We would love to see a female driver. We haven't gotten to that point just yet. But why not?

“Right now, we’ve still got the script. We’ve gone through quite a few different iterations of it. We're still waiting for a new rewrite, and that's the whole process. But I was doing that throughout Christmas.

“It's exciting. I'm excited to get the next end of the script. I was talking to Brad last night about the characters that we have coming.”

F1 is set to fully cooperate during race weekends with the production of the film, which Hamilton said in October would be “the best racing movie.”