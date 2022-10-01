Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form Next / Angry Verstappen says F1 qualifying fuel error "shouldn't happen"
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Hamilton "just didn't have the grip" to take first 2022 F1 pole

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says he "just didn't have the grip" on the final lap of Singapore Grand Prix qualifying to take his first Formula 1 pole of 2022.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Listen to this article

Mercedes has largely struggled in 2022 but was hopeful of a stronger result on Singapore's twisty street circuit, and with qualifying held in wet-to-dry conditions, it afforded the Brackley team a chance to shine.

And while teammate George Russell could only manage P11 after reporting an issue, Hamilton set the fastest lap early on in Q3 and looked set to battle for pole.

But with the track conditions improving rapidly, the final lap would prove crucial and after a flurry of late improvements Hamilton had to settle for third, just 0.054s behind Ferrari's polesitter Charles Leclerc and 0.032s behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Afterwards, Hamilton felt he had a shot at pole with a perfect final lap but said he "just didn't have the grip" to take it.

"I was pushing so hard, it was so, so close. It was trying so hard," he said. "These guys are always so quick, but I really thought maybe with a perfect lap, which was really hard to get, that we could be fighting for first place.

"I just didn't have the grip in the last lap but nonetheless, I'm grateful to be on the second row. And I'm grateful to the team for continuing to push and we just keep our head down, hopefully tomorrow will be a better day."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, waves from Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, waves from Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

While Hamilton was pleased to see Mercedes performed much stronger than in the preceding Italian Grand Prix, he was still frustrated to lose out by a tiny margin.

"We didn't know how close we would be this weekend," he explained. We knew that the car will be stronger than it was in Monza, but we didn't know how close it would be.

"But to lose out by just that bit...it was just okay. We will just get up and fight again tomorrow."

After qualifying Mercedes was summoned by the FIA stewards over filing an inaccurate scrutineering form on Hamilton's car.

Earlier on Saturday, the seven-time world champion had also been summoned himself for a potential breach of F1's jewellery ban.

Motorsport.com understands that the scrutineering form summons is related to the jewellery issue, and pertains to the nose stud that Hamilton is wearing in Singapore.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form
Previous article

Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form
Next article

Angry Verstappen says F1 qualifying fuel error "shouldn't happen"

Angry Verstappen says F1 qualifying fuel error "shouldn't happen"
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Singapore GP: Leclerc tops shortened final F1 practice in the wet Singapore GP
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Leclerc tops shortened final F1 practice in the wet

Albon auctions off orphan designed Singapore F1 helmet for charity Singapore GP
Formula 1

Albon auctions off orphan designed Singapore F1 helmet for charity

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, during a thrilling qualifying session.

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for F1 mistakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for F1 mistakes

Max Verstappen says he should be allowed to criticise his Red Bull Formula 1 team if it helps them achieve perfection.

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole

Charles Leclerc feared he had thrown away Singapore Grand Prix pole position with mistakes on his final lap in Formula 1 qualifying in a nervous end to the session.

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for wearing his nose piercing during Formula 1 track action in Singapore, but Mercedes has been fined €25,000 over filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.