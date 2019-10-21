Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: 2019 "not great" for Mercedes engine development

shares
comments
Hamilton: 2019 "not great" for Mercedes engine development
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Oct 21, 2019, 8:28 AM

Lewis Hamilton wants less drag and more power from the 2020 Mercedes Formula 1 car, admitting "it's not been a great year" for engine development by his team.

Engine superiority was a cornerstone of the start of Mercedes' dominant run in the current F1 era, but its advantage has steadily been eroded and Ferrari is now regarded as the benchmark for straightline performance.

Hamilton said he had complete faith in Mercedes turning around what had become a clear weak point.

"We've got time for next year. I think it's not been a great year for us in terms of the great issue, in terms of our engine development," he said.

"I think it's been a really hard time for the guys, they've been working as hard as ever but it's just not been as successful in that department, as I say.

"Plus it's quite draggy but we've had great reliability and hopefully that remains the same and that's still something to be really proud of, of course.

"We have, obviously, still won the constructors' championship but we'll push to try and maybe reduce the drag a little bit but also increase power for next year.

"So they're fully onto it and I have all the confidence in the world that we'll be able to make some sort of step into the next season."

Read Also:

Hamilton admitted that his fruitless pursuit of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari for second in the closing laps of the Japanese Grand Prix had emphasised to him how far Mercedes was trailing for straightline performance.

He pointed out that overtaking the Ferrari was impossible even with "the tow, with DRS and maximum power and everything" plus the Mercedes being on fresher tyres.

Hamilton added: "It's incredible how quick they are. It makes it very, very difficult, even if you've got the advantage of the tyre.

"But I think it's cool anyway, it provides interesting racing."

Vettel felt he had also been helped by slipstreams from the cars they were lapping in that battle, but acknowledged he had taken full advantage of the possibilities Ferrari's straightline edge offered.

"I think we have an advantage in a straightline, I tried to play that, it worked," he said.

"I tried to slow down a little bit and slow down in the areas I could afford to and speed up in the places leading onto straights where he could have been a threat."

Next article
Ricciardo: Renault needs to "keep positivity" after morale swings

Previous article

Ricciardo: Renault needs to "keep positivity" after morale swings

Next article

Verstappen: Podiums the maximum for remaining races

Verstappen: Podiums the maximum for remaining races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Matt Beer

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
22 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Rick Mears – still the ultimate pro at 65

2
AMA

AMA, Wayne Rainey start a new U.S. motorcycle road racing series

Latest videos

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Latest news

Shwartzman joins Prema as Ferrari unveils F2 roster
F2

Shwartzman joins Prema as Ferrari unveils F2 roster

The F1 constructors battles left to play out in Abu Dhabi
F1

The F1 constructors battles left to play out in Abu Dhabi

Bottas set for Abu Dhabi grid drop after power unit change
F1

Bottas set for Abu Dhabi grid drop after power unit change

Williams confirms Latifi alongside Russell for 2020
F1

Williams confirms Latifi alongside Russell for 2020

Ferrari: Vettel, Leclerc aware Brazil crash "not acceptable"
F1

Ferrari: Vettel, Leclerc aware Brazil crash "not acceptable"

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.