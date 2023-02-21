Hamilton likes that Mercedes’ F1 livery switch is all about performance
Lewis Hamilton is pleased with Mercedes’ decision to switch back to running a black Formula 1 livery for 2023 to hit its weight-saving goals as “it's all out for performance”.
For the upcoming campaign, Mercedes has gone back to using the colour scheme it ran during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, when the W11s and W12s were painted black at Hamilton's behest to highlight motorsport's diversity issues, as well as the problem of global racial inequality.
This time, however, while Mercedes is pleased its livery can again help to promote those important messages, the primary goal has been to ensure the W14 is running at or as close as possible to the 798kg car weight limit.
When it returned to using a silver livery for 2022, the team did not ever run at that figure.
That number was set to be lowered to 796kg for this year before the FIA decided to stick to the previous limit in part because the 2023 tyre compounds are heavier and all cars have to run a new electronics box.
Mercedes also added extra aerodynamic parts to claw back downforce lost on the problematic W13 design that came with an additional weight penalty.
When asked what he thought about the return to a black livery and the decisions behind that at Mercedes' 2023 team launch last week by Motorsport.com, Hamilton said: "Pretty much everyone in the team, or in the garage at least, preferred the black car from before – so everyone's with it. Everyone likes it within the team.
Mercedes W14
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
"And ultimately, weight is a key goal for us. We were overweight all year, last year. And so we were carrying a weight penalty, even into the last race.
"So that's been a heavy focus, to try to make sure that that's not the case this year.
"We'll find out later on [in Mercedes' Silverstone shakedown], or next week [during pre-season testing in Bahrain], whether or not we've hit that mark.
"Because even last year, they thought they were going to be on weight, and we were way over.
"So, I'm glad that that's been taken seriously. And that's what we see on the paint. We see a lot of carbon, not too much paint on the car. It's the bare minimum.
"And for me, it's positive, because that means that it's all out for performance. And it's not necessarily how it looks, it's about how quick it goes."
At Mercedes' launch event, the W14 appeared with its lower surfaces comprising just bare carbon fibre and its upper areas painted black.
It is unclear if this mix was arranged to highlight Mercedes' sponsor decals during the shakedown running and associated filming or if the team will now strip off the black paint and expose more carbon when it comes to the upcoming start of the 2023 campaign.
Related video
Seidl: Sauber must become “desirable team” in F1
New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless"
Latest news
Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban
Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban
Supercars confirms additional aero test
Supercars confirms additional aero test Supercars confirms additional aero test
Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023
Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023 Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023
Supercars bans flexi Camaro mounts
Supercars bans flexi Camaro mounts Supercars bans flexi Camaro mounts
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti
Andretti's Ferrari comeback The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti
What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season
Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season
The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield
The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield
The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute
The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute
How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
Ferrari's launch changed perceptions How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?
Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.