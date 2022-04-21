Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Freight delays have potential to "wreak havoc" on F1 - Horner Next / How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been linked with a takeover bid for Chelsea Football Club.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid
Listen to this article

According to an exclusive report on Sky on Thursday, the seven-time champion has joined tennis superstar Serena Williams in committing major investment funds to a consortium bidding to take ownership of Chelsea.

The plans are being spearheaded by former Liverpool Football Club and British Airways chairman Martin Broughton.

Sky suggests that both Hamilton and Williams have held talks with Broughton's group about the plans, and the pair could be willing to invest around £10 million each to the bid.

It was also suggested that rather than be a silent partner if the deal went ahead, Hamilton would pay a formal role in Chelsea's future efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Broughton’s bid is not the only one vying to take over from Roman Abramovich as Chelsea’s new owners, with a number of international parties taking a keen interest.

The three final bidders are Broughton’s consortium, a group led by part-owner of the LA Dodgers Todd Boehly, and one from Stephen Pagliuca, who is co-owner of NBA’s Boston Celtics and Serie A side Atalanta.

All those interested have been asked to provide a guarantee of £1 billion of investment in the club’s infrastructure, its academy and women’s team if they are successful in a takeover.

With handling for the sale being undertaken by US bank, the Raine Group, the preferred candidate is expected to be picked later this month.

The sale of Chelsea, which could be worth as much as £2.5 billion, has come about after former owner Abramovich became subject to sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With a risk of the club’s assets being seized, Abramovich elected to put it up for sale. He originally bought the club back in 2003 for around £150 million.

Due to the implications of the sanctions, any takeover of Chelsea will need approval from the UK government, which will have to issue the club with a fresh operating licence.

Hamilton was not immediately available for comment on the matter, but will almost certainly be asked about the report ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Freight delays have potential to "wreak havoc" on F1 - Horner
Previous article

Freight delays have potential to "wreak havoc" on F1 - Horner
Next article

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap

Analysis: Formula 1’s midfield battle hots up with Imola updates Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Analysis: Formula 1’s midfield battle hots up with Imola updates

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Latest news

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
37m
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.