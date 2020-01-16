Hamilton warns he will be "a machine" in 2020

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
286 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
300 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
314 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton warns he will be "a machine" in 2020

shares
comments
Hamilton warns he will be "a machine" in 2020
By:
Jan 16, 2020, 5:29 PM

Lewis Hamilton says he will be "a machine" in Formula 1 year as he sets his sights on operating on "another level" than he has before.

Posting on Instagram with a photo of him at his house, the six-time world champion said that the happiness he now had would make him better than ever in 2020.

"To own a home that I love so much, get to create so many wonderful memories brings me more happiness than I ever thought I could deserve," he wrote.

"I am at peace when I'm here, can focus and build my mind and body so that I can come back year on year. I'm going to be a machine this year, on another level than ever before!

"Spread love and positivity everywhere we go."

Hamilton was clear last year that his charge to a sixth world title had come with his 'best' season in F1, after Mercedes bounced back from a difficult start to pre-season testing.

 

"When we started this season, our car was actually a real heap to drive," he said at the FIA Prize Gala in Paris.

"It wasn't that great looking at the testing. We couldn't quite get it in the window, and it wasn't until the last day that we got it to work. And then we went to the first race and we already had some great results."

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the end of the season, Hamilton said also that he still felt he was improving as a driver – and that he did not feel age was taking anything away from him.

"I don't think there are any weaker areas," he said. "You could say if you focused on one area more, another area suffers. I could say for example I could be physically greater. But there is a certain demand in F1 and I don't need to be able to run five marathons in a week."

Related video

Next article
‘Senna’ writer’s feature film ‘Heroes’ released on Motorsport.tv

Previous article

‘Senna’ writer’s feature film ‘Heroes’ released on Motorsport.tv
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

2
W Series

Ferrari shouldn't get "flak" for seeking female driver

3
World of Outlaws

Donny Schatz to drive commemorative sprint car

4
NASCAR Truck

Derek Kraus to run full NASCAR Truck Series schedule in 2020

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

Latest news

Hamilton warns he will be "a machine" in 2020
F1

Hamilton warns he will be "a machine" in 2020

‘Senna’ writer’s feature film ‘Heroes’ released on Motorsport.tv
Misc

‘Senna’ writer’s feature film ‘Heroes’ released on Motorsport.tv

The bigger picture behind the Nissany Williams deal
F1

The bigger picture behind the Nissany Williams deal

Bratches set to depart F1 commercial role
F1

Bratches set to depart F1 commercial role

New Vietnam circuit reveals first pictures of pit building
F1

New Vietnam circuit reveals first pictures of pit building

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.