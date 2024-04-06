All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Hamilton: Mercedes "nicest it's felt" in three years at "perfect test track" Suzuka

Lewis Hamilton says that his Mercedes Formula 1 car is “the nicest it’s felt” over the past three years at Suzuka, a venue he regards as the “perfect test track.”

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hamilton qualified only seventh for the Japanese GP, 0.569s off poleman Max Verstappen but just 0.084s shy of the fourth-placed Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Despite the disappointing grid position, the seven-times world champion insists that the past two days have given him a clearer idea of what direction his team needs to take.

He says that he’s had to make minimal changes to his W15 over the Japanese GP weekend, and has not been trying “random things.”

"It's been a night and day different weekend so far, just in terms of how comfortable I felt in the car,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about his comfort factor with the car.

“We did a really good job over this past week, just the analysis everyone's done at the factory to try and understand how we can get the car in a sweeter spot. The car has been much nicer to drive this weekend.

“And particularly on a track like this, where you need a nice balance, this is the nicest it’s felt over the last three years. Last year, we were over a second off, we were seven tenths today.

“But also this weekend, I'm not trying all these different random things. So I've been just much more focused on making sensible changes. And I think it's worked. I was hoping we would be further ahead. But unfortunate."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Hamilton was particularly pleased by the performance of the W15 in the twisty first sector of the track, where change of direction is key.

"Hugely encouraging,” he said. “Sector 1 is the best first sector of any circuit. It's absolutely incredible when the car is where you want it to be, and I can feel exactly where the car is weak.

“So this is the perfect test track, it exposes always the limitations of a car, and where you needed to improve it.

“So I know when I go and speak to my engineers now where I need to pinpoint what they got to work on. It's going to take some time.”

Hamilton insisted that the car didn’t slip out of its sweet spot during qualifying, despite a frustrating Q3 session.

"The car felt good,” he said. “The last lap I already felt when I went to Turn 1 I had a bit of oversteer on the way in, so I knew already it was not going to be spectacular.

“I was already a tenth down out of Turn 2. I know why that is, but there's not much more left. I pretty much got everything out of the car. We just need to add performance to it."

Earlier in the session Hamilton sounded shocked when told after completing a lap that Verstappen was half a second clear: "Yeah I was,” he admitted. “Because the lap felt really good. And I was hopeful.

“I thought the lap was really, really good. I came round and it was half a second down, but it's to be expected, it's a Red Bull."

He also downplayed the relevance of outperforming team-mate George Russell thus far this weekend.

"We're not fighting for a championship, we're just trying to get the best out of our car,” he said. 

“So it doesn't really make any difference to me, but I'm happier with a cleaner qualifying session, and a car that I'm starting to feel like I can lean on more." 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
Next article F1 Japanese GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Williams to send Albon's F1 chassis back to UK for repairs before China

Williams to send Albon's F1 chassis back to UK for repairs before China

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Williams to send Albon's F1 chassis back to UK for repairs before China
Albon: Williams F1 team made “braver” choice with ‘skinny wing’ in Japan

Albon: Williams F1 team made “braver” choice with ‘skinny wing’ in Japan

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Albon: Williams F1 team made “braver” choice with ‘skinny wing’ in Japan
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton

Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton
Wolff: Mercedes podium possible without "atrocious" first stint in F1 Japanese GP

Wolff: Mercedes podium possible without "atrocious" first stint in F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Wolff: Mercedes podium possible without "atrocious" first stint in F1 Japanese GP
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
How Mercedes has unlocked a "night and day" difference from its F1 car

How Mercedes has unlocked a "night and day" difference from its F1 car

Formula 1
Japanese GP
How Mercedes has unlocked a "night and day" difference from its F1 car
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Latest news

Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus

Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus

SUPC Supercars
Taupō Super400
Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus
When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP
When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge
Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win

Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win
Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Adam Cooper
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA