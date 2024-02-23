All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Hamilton: Mercedes not yet “where we want to be”

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Mercedes is not yet “where we want to be”, despite what has been an overall encouraging Formula 1 test in Bahrain.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Watch: Time for the Debrief - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 3 Reaction

The German manufacturer has revamped its car for this year in a bid to dial out the obvious weakness that plagued Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell throughout 2023.

Although early running of the W15 appears to indicate that the Mercedes 2024 challenger has dialled out many of its vices – including the ‘spiteful’ rear end – Hamilton has suggested that pace-wise it has not yet hit its target.

Read Also:

“We know we’ve got work to do and we’re not yet where we want to be,” said Hamilton. “We knew that would be the case coming into the test though.

“We’ve got a great platform to build on. We’ll go away and work hard over the next couple of days to go through all the data from the test. I’m really excited for the start of the season next week and we’ll be heading into it in good shape.”

Russell said Mercedes was in no doubt that world champion Red Bull remained out in front based on the impressive pace of the RB20, but felt his own outfit was in a much better place than it was 12 months ago.

“The car has been handling well and correlates to the feeling we had on the simulator ahead of coming here,” he said. “We’ve got a very good base to build from.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“We’re aware that there’s a lot more lap time to find. We knew that would be the case ahead of the test, and Red Bull are looking very strong once again.

“Nevertheless, I’m confident that we’re in a much better place than we were 12 months ago. The team at Brackley and Brixworth have done a great job to get us into this position and with a car that is a step in the right direction.

“We now need to focus on firstly getting the most out of the package we have, and secondly adding more downforce and trying to close that gap.”

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said the early indications from the test pointed to the W15 being much improved in the key areas the team had hoped to sort.

“The team has worked hard to iron out the handling flaws that were integral to the W14, and it's great that we seem to have put a number of those problems behind us,” he said.

“Over the course of the test we've made good steps on our understanding of the car. The task of the next few days is to pick through the results and put together the best package to take into the race weekend.

“It's never easy to make predictions on pace from testing, as all teams are quite effective at hiding their pace when they want to. It's clear that we are in a much better position than 12 months ago though.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test
Next article What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

The Ferrari race sim offering clues to its Red Bull-beating potential

The Ferrari race sim offering clues to its Red Bull-beating potential

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

The Ferrari race sim offering clues to its Red Bull-beating potential The Ferrari race sim offering clues to its Red Bull-beating potential

Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo

Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo

Formula 1

Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo

Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch

Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder

How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15

Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15 Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

F1 Formula 1

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension? What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Atlanta

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

Prime

Discover prime content
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jonathan Noble

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA