Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race Next / Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash

By:

Lewis Hamilton says being in too much of a rush to get past lapped traffic triggered the off that nearly derailed his podium hopes in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash

The Formula 1 world champion was in a tight fight with Max Verstappen for the lead at Imola as they worked their way through backmarkers on the damp but drying track.

But as Hamilton dived off line to get past George Russell, he couldn’t slow himself down enough on the damp track surface and ran off through the gravel trap and into the barriers.

The Mercedes driver managed to reverse back on to the track and benefited soon afterwards when a red flag was brought out for the big crash between Russell and Valtteri Bottas.

That allowed the team to fully repair his car and, although he resumed the race down in ninth spot, he charged his way through to finish second.

Reflecting on his moment at Tosa, Hamilton said afterwards: “There was only one dry line. And I guess I was in a bit too much of a hurry to get by everyone.

“I came into the inside and I could see it was wet. I was trying to stop but the thing wouldn't stop and it sent me off.

“I was a bit unfortunate but I'm really, really grateful that we got to get going again, and to get some points for the team is really important today.”

Read Also:

A non-score at Imola would have gifted rival Verstappen a healthy lead in the world championship, but the bigger picture was not on Hamilton’s mind as he waited during the red flag period.

“I wasn't thinking about it,” he said. “I was just trying to get over the gutting kind of feeling it is when you make a mistake, and just moving on from it and just learning from it real quick.

“You don't have time to dwell on it, so that's what I did: got back into racing spirit. I didn't know whether or not we'll be able to overtake, because again offline was going to be wet. But still we had some really good fun battles with all the guys.”

Hamilton came through to grab second from McLaren’s Lando Norris in the closing stages, and said he was thrilled that his former team was doing so well.

“Firstly, congratulations to Max. He did a fantastic job today and just solid work from him, and also to Lando, what an awesome job. It’s so great to see McLaren back up there.

“On my side it was not the greatest of days. So, first time I've made a mistake in a long time, but I'm grateful I was able to bring the car home.”

shares
comments

Related video

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Previous article

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Next article

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

35min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

21h
3
Formula 1

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

4
IndyCar

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

17h
5
Formula 1

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

6h
Latest news
Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"
Formula 1

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

30m
Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash
Formula 1

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash

34m
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

35m
Russell: Bottas may not have made same move on another driver
Formula 1

Russell: Bottas may not have made same move on another driver

48m
Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen wins, Hamilton recovers to second
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen wins, Hamilton recovers to second

1h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 00:42
Formula 1
Apr 17, 2021

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Perez progress 'incredible' in Imola qualifying
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Perez progress 'incredible' in Imola qualifying

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Red Bull has better set of strategy cards to play Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Race report

Hamilton: Red Bull has better set of strategy cards to play

Hamilton never expected to beat Red Bulls in Imola qualifying Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton never expected to beat Red Bulls in Imola qualifying

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
9h
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

Emilia Romagna GP red-flagged after Bottas/Russell crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Emilia Romagna GP red-flagged after Bottas/Russell crash

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Latest news

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Russell: Bottas may not have made same move on another driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Bottas may not have made same move on another driver

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.