Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Hamilton says Vettel risked "big collision" at start

shares
comments
Hamilton says Vettel risked "big collision" at start
By:
Co-author: Jack Benyon
Oct 27, 2019, 11:01 PM

Lewis Hamilton says being squeezed by Formula 1 rival Sebastian Vettel at the start of the Mexican Grand Prix risked a "big collision" on a "hair-raising" first lap.

Hamilton was squeezed by Vettel on the run down to Turn 1 at the start of the race, a move he branded "dangerous", before briefly losing the rear of his car on the kerb exiting the corner as Verstappen tried to pass on the inside.

That moment almost caused Hamilton to hit Vettel's Ferrari ahead and although he ended up spearing right and forcing himself and Verstappen onto the grass he avoided contact and went on to recover from fifth place to win the race.

Read Also:

When Hamilton said in the post-race press conference that Vettel had tried his best to block him at the start, Vettel said he did not see him, then laughed: "But if I'd seen you, yes I would have tried!"

Talking through the first lap in more detail, Hamilton said: "I actually got a really good start and was pulling up to Charles and Seb's coming across, coming across, coming across and I'm thinking 'I'm on the white line, I don't have any further to go…'.

"And he just keeps coming and I had to avoid crashing with him on the grass, and avoid his wheels as well otherwise it could have caused a big collision for him.

"Then I was surrounded by a bunch of cars, braked into Turn 1 and all of a sudden Max is alongside.

"If you've seen races before I always leave Max a lot of space. It's the smartest thing you can do. But there wasn't a lot of space to give.

"Then I nearly took him [Vettel] out. My back end came out and went straight on the grass…it was hair-raising."

Hamilton joked about Verstappen's move down the inside that he got "torpedoed" by the Red Bull driver, who then squeezed Hamilton wide and triggered Hamilton's lurid moment.

He added "The first time! I thought at some stage I'd get torpedoed by Max!"

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff hailed Hamilton for avoiding "race-ending situations" like the first lap in Mexico.

Wolff said: "I think this is clearly something is a combination of talent and learning and experience.

"He's really great. On a few occasions he took himself out of what would have been a race-ending situation.

"At Montreal with Sebastian, where he avoided contact miraculously [after Vettel went off and rejoined in a manner that squeeze Hamilton against the wall].

"Then contact here with Seb on the straight and then just a few seconds later being side-by-side with Max through Turns 2 and 3.

"He seems to have this great ability of putting this car in the right place."

Wolff described Vettel's move left towards Hamilton on the straight at the start as a "very hard move", but accepted the Ferrari driver said he did not know Hamilton was there.

"It was front right and left rear and these things can end up bad on the straight at [many] kilometres an hour," said Wolff.

Next article
Verstappen "annoyed" Hamilton wasn't penalised too

Previous article

Verstappen "annoyed" Hamilton wasn't penalised too

Next article

FIA: McLaren unsafe release "not possible to determine"

FIA: McLaren unsafe release "not possible to determine"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

2h
4
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

3h
5
NHRA

Beckman, Grubnic and Johnson at Heartland Park Topeka

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.