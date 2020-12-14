Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract before Christmas

shares
comments
Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract before Christmas
By:

Lewis Hamilton wants to get his new Mercedes Formula 1 contract agreed before Christmas after his positive test for COVID-19 delayed talks.

Hamilton clinched his seventh F1 world title in 2020 with three races to spare, but is out of contract at the end of the year after deciding to postpone talks with Mercedes until the championship was settled.

But after Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 following the Bahrain Grand Prix at the end of last month, Mercedes was forced to shelve talks after making “baby steps”.

Both Hamilton and Mercedes have always expressed their desire to continue their relationship that has yielded 74 race wins and six world titles, insisting that a new deal was a formality.

Asked following Sunday’s 2020 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for a timeframe on when a deal could be struck, Hamilton said he hoped a new contract could be sewn up in the short period before Christmas.

“Hopefully over the next couple of weeks,” Hamilton said.

“We would love to get it done before Christmas, I think. I plan to be here next year. I want to be here next year. I think us, as a team, have more to do together and more to achieve both in the sport but even more outside the sport.

“I hope we can begin this week, discussions, and hopefully get it tied up before Christmas.”

Read Also:

Mercedes is one of just three teams yet to finalise its line-up for the 2020 season, having only announced Valtteri Bottas to date. Both Red Bull and AlphaTauri are yet to formalise who will drive for them next year.

Unlike those two teams, Mercedes did list Hamilton in its line-up for next year on the initial FIA entry list that emerged last week.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said a new deal with Hamilton was “going to happen” and that there’s “no reason it shouldn’t happen”, and had simply been delayed by his recovery from COVID-19. 

"We will have this conversation,” Wolff said.

“We were delayed. We always said we would do it after the title was won, and then the virus delayed us for another 10 days, two weeks.

“Now we just have to sit down, maybe virtually, maybe live.”

Related video

Codemasters set to be bought by EA for $1.2bn

Previous article

Codemasters set to be bought by EA for $1.2bn

Next article

Why engine caution wasn't the biggest factor in Mercedes defeat

Why engine caution wasn't the biggest factor in Mercedes defeat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Larkham "gobsmacked" by TV exit fall-out
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham "gobsmacked" by TV exit fall-out

Mike Thomas Featured at Pennzoil Motorsports Show
NHRA NHRA / News

Mike Thomas Featured at Pennzoil Motorsports Show

Yamaha MotoGP team unveils all-new 2019 livery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha MotoGP team unveils all-new 2019 livery

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

FIA releases accident report on Hubert's fatal Spa F2 crash
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

FIA releases accident report on Hubert's fatal Spa F2 crash

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo: Alonso run shows F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Alonso run shows F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns

Latest news

Why engine caution wasn't the biggest factor in Mercedes defeat Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why engine caution wasn't the biggest factor in Mercedes defeat

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract before Christmas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract before Christmas

Codemasters set to be bought by EA for $1.2bn
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Codemasters set to be bought by EA for $1.2bn

Mercedes: Power unit deficit worth less than 0.1s per lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Power unit deficit worth less than 0.1s per lap

Trending

1
Supercars

Larkham "gobsmacked" by TV exit fall-out

8h
2
NHRA

Mike Thomas Featured at Pennzoil Motorsports Show

3
MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP team unveils all-new 2019 livery

4
Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

5
FIA F2

FIA releases accident report on Hubert's fatal Spa F2 crash

Latest news

Why engine caution wasn't the biggest factor in Mercedes defeat
Formula 1

Why engine caution wasn't the biggest factor in Mercedes defeat

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract before Christmas
Formula 1

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract before Christmas

Codemasters set to be bought by EA for $1.2bn
Esports

Codemasters set to be bought by EA for $1.2bn

Mercedes: Power unit deficit worth less than 0.1s per lap
Formula 1

Mercedes: Power unit deficit worth less than 0.1s per lap

Albon feels he has "done everything" to save Red Bull seat
Formula 1

Albon feels he has "done everything" to save Red Bull seat

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.