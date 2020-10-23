Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
01 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

shares
comments
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality
By:
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll

Lewis Hamilton says agreeing his new Mercedes Formula 1 contract is “probably” a formality, but that sitting down for talks is “not a priority right now”.

Six-time F1 world champion Hamilton is currently in the final year of his contract with Mercedes, but has said for many months that he has no intention to leave the team.

Hamilton is one of the few drivers on the 2020 grid yet to formally confirm his plans for next year, but previously spoke about not wishing to rush contract talks amid the ongoing global pandemic.

Asked on Thursday for an update on where talks stood, Hamilton said he and Mercedes “haven’t really spoken much about it”.

“A formality? I don't know, maybe - probably,” Hamilton continued. “At some stage I guess we have to sit down and have the conversation. But it's not a priority right now.

“Getting the job done this year, for me personally, is the priority. So that's what I'm solely focused on right now.”

Read Also:

Hamilton is on course to win a record-equalling seventh F1 world title this year. He currently leads the F1 drivers’ championship by 69 points with six races remaining in the season.

He now sits joint-top of the all-time F1 win table after scoring his 91st victory at the Nurburgring two weeks ago, matching Michael Schumacher, putting him in a strong position in contract talks.

Hamilton has previously always signed three-year contracts with Mercedes, but said there were a number of factors to consider when it came to defining how long he wanted his next deal to be, including the pandemic and the financial pressures currently being placed on companies.

“As I said, I haven’t made any decisions,” Hamilton said when asked by Motorsport.com about the conditions for contract talks.

“I do want to stay, and I think when we do sit down, normally [when] we plan, it’s been three-year periods, but of course, we’re in a different time.

“Do I want to continue for three years is also a question - there are many, many questions still to be answered, and we’re also going into a new era of car in 2022. It kind of excites me what could happen in 2022 in terms of what the cars are like.

“I think if you look short term, you could say there are going to be companies and businesses that are going under during this time. Mercedes are, I would say, on the climb back. They’re now in a much better place, but everyone has had a big hit this year.

“But if you look at the future, the future’s bright. I think there’s going to be some changes. You see I think Ola [Kallenius] came out with a new plan that Mercedes has moving forward in terms of sustainability, in terms of pushing their cars more to electric, and the same with AMG. I think the future is bright.

“These are all things we will naturally speak about, but I think I’ve earned the right or the position so far to be able to stay for a decent amount of time.

“Time will tell. I can’t really say too much more. Hopefully you’ll hear something in the next couple of months.”

Related video

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

Previous article

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Fans petition to save the Newcastle 500
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Fans petition to save the Newcastle 500

Lynn proud of Aston's "vast improvement" after GTE triumph
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Lynn proud of Aston's "vast improvement" after GTE triumph

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

DTM drivers back GT3 cars to produce better racing
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM drivers back GT3 cars to produce better racing

Latest news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Trending

1
Supercars

Walkinshaw won't commit to Camaro

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR believes Michael Jordan can be a ‘player’ in racing, too

3
Formula 1

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

41m
4
Formula 1

Opinion: Will there ever be another Grand Prix at Watkins Glen?

5
Formula 1

Top 50: Best-looking F1 cars of all time

Latest news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality
Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Formula 1

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure
Formula 1

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure

Latest videos

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1
1h

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.