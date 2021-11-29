Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Pirelli’s F1 “Doggy” is helping drive tyre development
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: Wind tunnel gains mean no point in 2022 F1 car sim run

By:

Lewis Hamilton says the rapid progress Mercedes is making in developing its 2022 Formula 1 car means there is no point in him trying it out in the simulator yet.

Hamilton: Wind tunnel gains mean no point in 2022 F1 car sim run

While there are still two races to go this year, F1 teams are working flat out to ensure their designs for all-new rules next season are as advanced as possible.

While some drivers, like Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, have already tried the new cars in the simulators and had a first taste of how different they are, Hamilton says that he sees little benefit to doing so.

For as well as not wanting to divert any of his attention away from his focus on the current title battle, he says the performance gains Mercedes is finding in the wind tunnel means there is little to gain from getting an early impression of it.

“I haven’t driven the car in the sim because I’ve literally just been focusing on this one,” said Hamilton. “It’s been a hard enough workload as it is.

“But I’m in constant contact with the team. Even after our races, I’m always talking about, 'this is where our car is right now, and these are the things I want on next year’s car, keep an eye out for these things. These are the issues I have with the engine, I don’t want to see that next year, please fix it'. I’m constantly having these conversations with heads.”

Pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton says that part of his regular post-race debriefs with the team do include discussions about the specifics of the 2022 car – including its aero balance.

“When I come away from the races, my big meetings I usually have with Shov [Andrew Shovlin], generally at the end of the week once they’ve collated all the data.

“Then, I have my meeting with Bono [Peter Bonnington], and then one with the team that are working on next year’s car, just to get an update on where they are – whether it’s heavily rearwards aero or forwards aero, what kind of ride heights we can expect, what issues are they anticipating, what challenges are they having and what they anticipate it will be like in the car.

“But right now, with the progress it’s making in the wind tunnel, there is no point driving the car because it’s on a steep learning curve.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How Pirelli’s F1 “Doggy” is helping drive tyre development
Previous article

How Pirelli’s F1 “Doggy” is helping drive tyre development
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Legendary F1 team boss Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79
Formula 1

Legendary F1 team boss Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79

Red Bull: Mercedes no longer enjoys "abnormal" top speed F1 edge
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes no longer enjoys "abnormal" top speed F1 edge

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

Latest news

Hamilton: Wind tunnel gains mean no point in 2022 F1 car sim run
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Wind tunnel gains mean no point in 2022 F1 car sim run

How Pirelli’s F1 “Doggy” is helping drive tyre development
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Pirelli’s F1 “Doggy” is helping drive tyre development

How Williams overcame its greatest F1 setback
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Williams overcame its greatest F1 setback

Sir Frank Williams remembered: The genesis of an F1 great
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sir Frank Williams remembered: The genesis of an F1 great

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
21 h
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay Prime

Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax Prime

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.