Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff

shares
comments
Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff
By:
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks Lewis Hamilton is "on the right track" to return to Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, but confesses he is in a "pretty ugly" situation.

Ever since his positive coronavirus test on the Monday after the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton has hidden from the public spotlight and little has been revealed about his condition.

As part of Bahrain's coronavirus protocols, he has to stay in self isolation for at least 10 days in the Kingdom before he will be allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi.

Although Hamilton has said nothing about his progress, his team boss Wolff has offered some insight into what the world champion is going through, as he suggests he is not having a great time being trapped in his hotel.

"It's pretty ugly what he has gotten into," said Wolff during a media event hosted by Sky Germany.

"And if you're not at home, but lying in your hotel room, it's naturally unpleasant."

Read Also:

Hamilton will need to pass negative tests in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi before having any hope of being able to return to the F1 paddock, but Wolff is optimistic that there is still time for that to happen.

"I think he is on the right track," added Wolff. "If the doctors' prognosis is correct, he could manage to deliver a negative test on Thursday or Friday."

The imposition of strict coronavirus restrictions in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with the whole of F1 being put into a biosphere lockdown, makes the logistics of Hamilton travelling there much harder.

While a 10-day quarantine in Bahrain and a further 48-hour period of isolation in Abu Dhabi would make it difficult for Hamilton to make first practice, it is not impossible he could be fast tracked for government clearance if he is shown to be negative.

Wolff said that it was clear that Hamilton was far from happy about his situation, having been trapped well away from home.

"If an upcoming young driver is sitting in your car, with which you won the world championship, then of course these are all factors that do not contribute to you jumping through your hotel room with a sky-high cheer," he added.

Related video

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP

Previous article

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP

Bottas: "Very easy" to criticise my performance against Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: "Very easy" to criticise my performance against Russell

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

BUSCH: Nashville II: David Odell race notes
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Nashville II: David Odell race notes

Willy T. Ribbs to run Dodge
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

Willy T. Ribbs to run Dodge

Latest news

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"

Aitken "gutted" over Russell missing out on win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aitken "gutted" over Russell missing out on win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff

46min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

8h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"

2h
4
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP

1h
5
Formula 1

Bottas: "Very easy" to criticise my performance against Russell

4h

Latest news

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff
Formula 1

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton, Russell in same team could be "wild ride"

Aitken "gutted" over Russell missing out on win
Formula 1

Aitken "gutted" over Russell missing out on win

Bottas: "Very easy" to criticise my performance against Russell
Formula 1

Bottas: "Very easy" to criticise my performance against Russell

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos 02:57
Formula 1
33m

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 5, 2020

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.