Ever since his positive coronavirus test on the Monday after the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton has hidden from the public spotlight and little has been revealed about his condition.

As part of Bahrain's coronavirus protocols, he has to stay in self isolation for at least 10 days in the Kingdom before he will be allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi.

Although Hamilton has said nothing about his progress, his team boss Wolff has offered some insight into what the world champion is going through, as he suggests he is not having a great time being trapped in his hotel.

"It's pretty ugly what he has gotten into," said Wolff during a media event hosted by Sky Germany.

"And if you're not at home, but lying in your hotel room, it's naturally unpleasant."

Hamilton will need to pass negative tests in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi before having any hope of being able to return to the F1 paddock, but Wolff is optimistic that there is still time for that to happen.

"I think he is on the right track," added Wolff. "If the doctors' prognosis is correct, he could manage to deliver a negative test on Thursday or Friday."

The imposition of strict coronavirus restrictions in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with the whole of F1 being put into a biosphere lockdown, makes the logistics of Hamilton travelling there much harder.

While a 10-day quarantine in Bahrain and a further 48-hour period of isolation in Abu Dhabi would make it difficult for Hamilton to make first practice, it is not impossible he could be fast tracked for government clearance if he is shown to be negative.

Wolff said that it was clear that Hamilton was far from happy about his situation, having been trapped well away from home.

"If an upcoming young driver is sitting in your car, with which you won the world championship, then of course these are all factors that do not contribute to you jumping through your hotel room with a sky-high cheer," he added.

