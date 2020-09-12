Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Race in
20 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Breaking news

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

shares
comments
Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
By:

Tuscan Grand Prix polesitter Lewis Hamilton says he felt "the pressure was higher than ever" to find time around Mugello after Valtteri Bottas topped the opening Formula 1 practice sessions.

F1 is visiting the Tuscany track for a race weekend for the first time after it was added to the re-drawn 2020 calendar as a result of the coronavirus disruption to the planned events.

This meant many drivers – including Hamilton – are making their first visit to Mugello, where Bottas topped all three practice sessions and Q1.

But Hamilton moved ahead with the quickest time in Q2 and then beat Bottas to pole with the F1's latest Mugello track record in Q3 – where the Finn was frustrated by yellow flags flying for Esteban Ocon's late spin.

"In my past I always felt that my strength was learning a circuit quite quickly," Hamilton said when asked about his work to find time after Friday practice, where he had ended the first day of the event's track action with the second fastest time.

"And for this one, we went on the simulator, which I never do, and [I] don't feel like I benefitted particularly.

"But then getting here there was a lot of work that… the pressure was incredibly high.

"Because I'm going out there doing laps and I'm struggling to find the limit in certain sectors. And Valtteri was miles ahead, really, in some of those areas.

"So [it felt like] the pressure was higher than ever because if I hadn't done the work then I wouldn't have got the result that we got at the end."

Hamilton went on to explain the "incredible amount of detail that you have to into" with the engineers for drivers to find time through weekend.

"Last night [was spent] dissecting every single detail basically, each sector – really trying to fine-tune that set-up," he continued.

"As a racing driver there's a real fine line between knowing whether [something is] understeer or oversteer – and whether you're on the limit or not in certain places.

"Because you can be on the limit through one corner but not through the rest of the corners.

"For example, it could be the first one or then not the second one and then the third one you are – and so [it's about] really understanding whether you've got the balance right within yourself and then knowing what you do need.

"For what to request for when you do move towards the limit – to pre-empt what the car is going to do.

"There's a real science to it and that's why I have so much respect for these drivers – because it's not only the ability to drive, but to understand those things and to be engineers at the end of the day.

"You have to work with these geniuses that can balance numbers like nobody else – but we need to be able to do that on the track."

Related video

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Previous article

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Next article

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Hunter-Reay leads Power, Rossi in practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Hunter-Reay leads Power, Rossi in practice

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

How big is a Formula 1 Mercedes car?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How big is a Formula 1 Mercedes car?

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

What time and channel is the Loudon NASCAR race today?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the Loudon NASCAR race today?

Latest news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
IndyCar

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Hunter-Reay leads Power, Rossi in practice

26m
3
USAC

Las Vegas Series Finales Results

4
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Donnie Allison

5
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?

Latest news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance
Formula 1

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations
Formula 1

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
15m

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 41:12
Formula 1

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello 07:32
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix 00:59
Formula 1

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.