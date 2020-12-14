Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull win shows Mercedes has "fight on our hands" - Hamilton

shares
comments
Red Bull win shows Mercedes has "fight on our hands" - Hamilton
By:

Lewis Hamilton believes Red Bull's victory in the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday proves that he and Mercedes have "a fight on our hands" in 2021.

Max Verstappen dominated the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to give Red Bull its second victory of the season, leading home the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton, who finished third.

Verstappen led every single lap of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, as neither Bottas nor Hamilton managed to get close to the Dutchman as they struggled with their tyres.

Although the result had no impact on the final championship standings - Mercedes and Hamilton both wrapped up their respective titles last month - Hamilton felt the race proved Mercedes would face a sterner challenge from Red Bull next year.

"We've obviously got a fight on our hands next year," Hamilton said following the race in Abu Dhabi.

"Without a doubt, these guys are going to be strong, as this car [Verstappen] is driving now is next year's car pretty much, and the same for us.

"I'm excited for that challenge, and that battle that we hopefully will get."

Read Also:

Bottas was able to clinch second place in the drivers' championship despite Verstappen's victory, ultimately finishing nine points clear in the final standings.

Bottas echoed Hamilton's thoughts, saying the defeat to Red Bull at the final round of the year would only serve as added motivation for Mercedes heading into the winter.

"If we think about the big pictures, now in this team, being beaten by Red Bull at the last race of the season, for sure it motivates us even more to work hard over the winter for next year to make sure this doesn't happen again," Bottas said.

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff called the defeat a "slap on the wrist" for Mercedes, while trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said the team now had to work to understand why it was so uncompetitive at the front.

"Fundamentally today, we didn't have the best car," said Shovlin after the race.

"We need to look at whether we could have got more out of it, whether it was an issue with where we positioned it in terms of set-up or whether it's something to do with this circuit that's suiting the Red Bull.

"There's a lot there that simply we don't understand right, and that's just going to sit on the job list of things for us to get stuck into over the next week or so.

"We didn't have a difference in car pace, so in a way, it was lost yesterday, which was a close battle, but looking at it today, unless we had a car on pole, I think we would have struggled."

Related video

Ricciardo "fulfilled" by Renault F1 turnaround in 2020 season

Previous article

Ricciardo "fulfilled" by Renault F1 turnaround in 2020 season

Next article

The developments that hint at 2021's F1 designs

The developments that hint at 2021's F1 designs
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract before Christmas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract before Christmas

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022

Red Bull win shows Mercedes has "fight on our hands" - Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull win shows Mercedes has "fight on our hands" - Hamilton

Kevin Gobrecht Funeral
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Kevin Gobrecht Funeral

Peugeot reveals powertrain details for 2022 Hypercar
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Peugeot reveals powertrain details for 2022 Hypercar

HANS Device cracked during Austin Theriault crash
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

HANS Device cracked during Austin Theriault crash

Latest news

The developments that hint at 2021's F1 designs Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The developments that hint at 2021's F1 designs

Red Bull win shows Mercedes has "fight on our hands" - Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull win shows Mercedes has "fight on our hands" - Hamilton

Ricciardo "fulfilled" by Renault F1 turnaround in 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo "fulfilled" by Renault F1 turnaround in 2020 season

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Driver ratings
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"

21h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract before Christmas

5h
4
MotoGP

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022

5h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull win shows Mercedes has "fight on our hands" - Hamilton

1h

Latest news

The developments that hint at 2021's F1 designs
Formula 1

The developments that hint at 2021's F1 designs

Red Bull win shows Mercedes has "fight on our hands" - Hamilton
Formula 1

Red Bull win shows Mercedes has "fight on our hands" - Hamilton

Ricciardo "fulfilled" by Renault F1 turnaround in 2020 season
Formula 1

Ricciardo "fulfilled" by Renault F1 turnaround in 2020 season

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Driver ratings
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Driver ratings

McLaren downplays talk it can close Mercedes gap soon
Formula 1

McLaren downplays talk it can close Mercedes gap soon

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix 02:27
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title 00:21
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.