Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / French GP News

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

By:

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton reckons Red Bull has “eked out a little bit further forwards” in the performance battle of Formula 1 2021’s title fight, compared to May’s Spanish Grand Prix. 

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

The Barcelona race was the last event before the championship raced on street circuits in Monaco and Baku – where Mercedes, which won the Spanish race with Hamilton, struggled and Ferrari was able to qualify at the front of the grid as the layout of those tracks favoured and disadvantaged different packages. 

Red Bull won both street track events, although Hamilton’s title rival, Max Verstappen, lost a dominant win in Baku due to his high-speed tyre failure in the closing stages. 

Verstappen will start Sunday’s French GP from pole – the first time a non-Mercedes car has topped qualifying since Paul Ricard and the French event re-joined the F1 calendar in 2018 – which Hamilton suggested reflected a gain Red Bull has made in the six weeks since the Barcelona race. 

“It’s great that we are second and third [on the grid], it puts us in the middle of the Red Bulls, it gives us a chance to really apply pressure [in the race],” Hamilton said in the post-qualifying press conference. 

“But it’s just as close as ever before. 

“Maybe they seemed to have eked out a little bit further forwards maybe than we were perhaps in Barcelona.”  

Hamilton qualified second after making a last-minute set-up change ahead of qualifying and had already arrived in France unsure of where Mercedes would stack up against Red Bull given its struggles to generate tyre temperature in Monaco and Baku. 

He explained he “didn’t really know what to expect this weekend” and “definitely was hopeful of us looking stronger”.  

He added: “Naturally, we have – we’ve been up in the top five or the top four all weekend.  

“But, it hasn’t felt great, but it obviously must feel worse further back.  

“We knew that the Red Bulls of course they just seem strong everywhere. Street circuits, it doesn’t seem to matter where they go, they’re very strong.  

“And we’ve got some areas that we just to keep working on to improve. 

“Obviously, [in qualifying] I heard that we were losing out mostly on the straights, so we’ll try and figure out what that is.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

11h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments

5
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice

10h
Latest news
Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

22m
Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

3h
Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"
Formula 1

Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"

10h
Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

10h
Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"

11h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP 04:52
Formula 1
13h

Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
17h

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained 06:12
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix 00:44
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton, Bottas to pole French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton, Bottas to pole

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge French GP Prime
Formula 1

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Trending Today

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Sprints on Dirt Crystal results 2006-09-02
Sprint Sprint

Sprints on Dirt Crystal results 2006-09-02

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville

Rick Mears sounds IndyCar warning
IndyCar IndyCar

Rick Mears sounds IndyCar warning

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was "wind-up"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was "wind-up"

Vettel recalls Canada 'sex club' memory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel recalls Canada 'sex club' memory

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.