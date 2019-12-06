Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat

shares
comments
Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Dec 6, 2019, 6:48 PM

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says his rivals want to join Mercedes and that a top-line driver is among those calling team boss Toto Wolff about a move.

The six-time title winner is out of contract after next season, as are Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, existing Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while Vettel’s teammate Charles Leclerc is also potentially available. 

At the FIA’s end-of-season awards, Hamilton said the 2021 driver market was already throwing up intrigue, and that another driver present on Friday evening had been chasing Mercedes chief Wolff about a drive.

Verstappen, linked with a Mercedes 2021 move earlier this year, was on stage shortly before Hamilton was speaking.

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso, who has made clear his interest in a potential F1 return in 2021, was also present as one of Toyota’s World Endurance champions.

“It’s an interesting time because there’s a lot of drivers who are seeking positions everywhere,” said Hamilton.

“I’m talking about the calls Toto gets from every driver, including the one who was up here just recently, asking to come.

“Everyone is trying to leave their team to come to where we are. Which is an understandable thing because everyone wants to win, they all want to be a part of a winning formula.

“But I don't think it's a stressful thing at the moment. There's always a clear pathway of communication between myself and Toto. There's never been any secrets and that won't change.”

Along with Verstappen and Alonso, the FIA press conference’s other single-seater drivers included Formula E title winner Jean-Eric Vergne, Formula 2 champion-turned-Mercedes FE driver Nyck de Vries and Alonso’s Toyota teammate Sebastien Buemi.

Hamilton has said before that staying with Mercedes, which has run him to five titles in six years, is his priority for 2021.

However, he reiterated that he has “not really put a lot of energy” towards making a decision, having previously admitted he was not looking forward to more contract negotiations.

“I love where I am and I love the people that I work with,” said Hamilton. “So it’s really difficult to walk away from something you love as much as I do.

“The team, the organisation, all the way through to the bosses.

“I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 so it’s really hard to imagine myself anywhere else.

“What we’ve built in the last seven years, obviously Mercedes has been working longer than that, it’s dominant, it’s a strong force.

“I think it’s taken us time to build that, the strength in depth, the consistency we have. It’s not something that’s come overnight.

“The other teams currently don’t have the elements we have in place. And it takes time to build those things.”

Next article
F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”

Previous article

F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Dave Marcis enjoying retirement, but keeping busy

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: With Talladega ahead, who is in playoff danger?

3
MotoGP

KTM announces Pedrosa as 2019 test rider

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
IndyCar

IRL: Ernie Moody becomes co-owner of Playa Del Racing

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat
F1

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat

F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”
F1

F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team
F1

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team

Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"
F1

Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"

Hamilton to Ferrari: Why, how, and is it likely?
F1

Hamilton to Ferrari: Why, how, and is it likely?

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.