Subscribe
Previous / Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life" Next / Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

Lewis Hamilton has taken the blame for his Qatar GP start clash with Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate George Russell and said it was "100% my fault".

Filip Cleeren
By:

Hamilton started third behind Russell and Red Bull's polesitter Max Verstappen and on his soft tyres he made a better getaway than the front-row starters on mediums.

That initial grip advantage gave Hamilton the confidence and momentum to try and pass both cars around the outside of Turn 1, but he then turned in too early, leaving Russell with no room to avoid a collision.

Hamilton retired on the spot as he lost a wheel and tumbled into the gravel trap, while a furious Russell was forced to pit with what appeared to be a damaged front-left wheel.

Initially, Hamilton said on the team radio he was "taken out by my team-mate" but he soon rectified that once he had seen the replays.

"I’ve watched the replay, and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility. Apologies to my team and to George," Hamilton said on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 he explained his initial comments: "I just feel really sorry to the team, it was an opportunity today to get some good points.

"It's in the heat of the moment, I mean, I didn't really understand what happened. I just obviously felt the tap from behind, but I don't think George probably had anywhere to go.

"It's just one of those really unfortunate situations, I'm happy to take responsibility.

"Everyone's working incredibly hard, so it's like massively gutting to have a result like this."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, walks back after retiring from the race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, walks back after retiring from the race

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Russell managed to fight his way back to fourth and said there were no hard feelings after his clash with Hamilton.

"Of course, I was frustrated because it was just a big, missed opportunity for both of us. We've got one goal and that's to finish P2 in the constructors' championship.

"We had a lot of discussions this morning about how we're going to work together. The fight wasn't with each other. The fight's with Ferrari.

Read Also:

"Fortunately, we still came up with more points from them this weekend.

"But Lewis and I we'll be fine. We've got a huge respect for each other; nothing was intentional from either side."

Additional reporting by Matt Kew

shares
comments

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track

Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP

How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP

Formula 1
Qatar GP

How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP

Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits

Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win

Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win

The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend

The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend

Formula 1
Qatar GP

The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

WEC WEC

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

FIA promises F1 driver action in wake of extreme Qatar GP

FIA promises F1 driver action in wake of extreme Qatar GP

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA promises F1 driver action in wake of extreme Qatar GP FIA promises F1 driver action in wake of extreme Qatar GP

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe