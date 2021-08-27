Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

By:

Lewis Hamilton says track surface changes at Eau Rouge have "ruined" the corner thanks to a new bump at the iconic Formula 1 corner.

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Speaking after the first day of action for the Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton reckoned a new bump that had appeared at the bottom of Eau Rouge was making it an ordeal to run through there.

"It's a great, great circuit," said the Mercedes driver. "It's very bumpy now through Eau Rouge, something's happening.

"They've kind of ruined it a little bit with whatever it is. I don't know if they have got a new patch [of asphalt] there, but there's a massive bump right at the compression point, which we've never had there before.

"It's really, really sharp up through the [body]. You feel it on the backside. But I'm sure they will fix it.

"I think has something to do with the mudslides, the rain, or something like that."

Hamilton's comments came before a massive accident involving six drivers during W Series qualifying at Eau Rouge.

W Series confirmed all drivers are okay and said it would issue a full update on the incident shortly.

Spa was recently hit with bad flooding as torrential rain hit that area of Europe, with several outer track roads being damaged.

Read Also:

But despite his feelings on Eau Rouge, Hamilton was quite encouraged by the opening day of running, despite title rival Max Verstappen topping the timesheets.

"It's been an OK day, the sessions are very short," he said. "So we don't get a huge amount of [running]. There's not a lot knowledge you're gaining from the short time you have.

"We're trying to navigate the best way we can. At least it was dry for P2, so we've got some laps in. But the car wasn't quite underneath me today. So I've got to do some work tonight and try and figure that out."

Hamilton said key for the weekend was deciding on the right downforce levels, with teams juggling the different nature of Spa's different sectors, with the added complication of rain predicted for Sunday.

"I think that if it it's guaranteed to rain, then you would want more downforce," he said. "But then if it doesn't rain, and the weather man is wrong, or weather woman's wrong, then you're a sitting duck on the straights.

"So yeah, we have to be very, very careful and cautious in the settings changes we make the next day."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

Previous article

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Robin Miller, 1949-2021

2
Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

3
Formula 1

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough

4
Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

1 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

1 h
Latest news
Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

8m
Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy
Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

15m
Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

37m
Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

1 h
Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

1 h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
6 h

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Trending Today

Robin Miller, 1949-2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Robin Miller, 1949-2021

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all
IndyCar IndyCar

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all

Rea “very frustrated” at WSBK rev limit imposed on Kawasaki
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea “very frustrated” at WSBK rev limit imposed on Kawasaki

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.