Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt Next / Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Hamilton says wrong set-up made car "undriveable" after Q1 exit

Lewis Hamilton blamed his Q1 exit at Formula 1's Saudi Grand Prix on going the wrong way on set-up, which left him with an undriveable car.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

The Mercedes driver has faced a challenging weekend as Mercedes has had to work hard to try to overcome the porpoising problems that are holding it back.

But with the team still not on top of the problems with its 2022 challenger, Hamilton was left with no pace in qualifying, as he failed to make it out of the Q1 segment at Jeddah.

Despite a late effort, he was pipped in the final seconds of the session by Aston Martin's Lance Stroll for the final slot in Q2. Hamilton is set to line up 16th on the grid.

Speaking to television after the session, Hamilton complained about a lack of balance which was triggered by set-up choices the team had made.

"Just struggled with the balance of the car. And not where I want to be," he said.

"It's something in the set-up. It was looking good in FP3 and we tried to progress in a similar direction.

"Maybe we went too far and then the car was undriveable. It's so nervous."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

With Hamilton having slipped back from the leading contenders over the weekend, and the field looking ultra-competitive, he was not confident of putting on a strong charge in the race.

F1's parc ferme rules mean that drivers cannot change their car setup between qualifying and the race without being forced to start from the pitlane.

"I've got the same car as I had in qualifying, so I don't anticipate moving that far forwards," he said. "But I'll give it everything."

While Hamilton failed to make it out of Q1, his teammate George Russell had a more successful time as he delivered a lap that got him through to the second session.

Read Also:

Mercedes has faced some struggles to unlock the performance it feels there is with its W13, with the porpoising issues holding it back.

It has yet to find a way to get rid of the porpoising problems without it compromising the pace of the car too much.

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt
Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt

Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash

Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash
Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat

Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime
Formula 1

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Hamilton: Yellow F1 helmet to help fans tell Mercedes cars apart
Formula 1

Hamilton: Yellow F1 helmet to help fans tell Mercedes cars apart

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime
Formula 1

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole

Prime
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
22 h
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
