Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Remorseful Hamilton summoned to stewards over Albon clash

shares
comments
Remorseful Hamilton summoned to stewards over Albon clash
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 7:19 PM

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards for the clash with Alex Albon that denied the Red Bull driver his first Formula 1 podium in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

F1 rookie Albon was running second in a Red Bull one-two after a late restart, aided by Hamilton pitting during a safety car that was caused by Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc colliding.

Hamilton re-passed Pierre Gasly’s Toro Rosso at the restart with two laps to go and then immediately attacked Albon for second, but the two collided and Albon spun, finishing 14th, while Hamilton finished third behind Gasly.

Race control said the incident would be investigated after the race and Hamilton has now been summoned to see the stewards at 16.45 local time.

“I massively apologise to Albon,” said Hamilton after the race. “I went for a move that, the gap was kind of there, but obviously it closed right at the end.

“Completely my fault.”

Read Also:

Hamilton said he “raced my heart out” in a thrilling grand prix, which he led twice thanks to strategic decisions but faded late on.

Mercedes described the decision to pit under the final safety car, while running second, as a “slightly impetuous” decision “driven by battling a slightly faster Red Bull today which put us under pressure to do something different”.

Hamilton said he “gave it everything” and “left nothing on the table”, adding: “I took a lot of risks today.”

“We threw everything and the sink at it,” said Hamilton. “We could keep up with them [Red Bull’s race winner Max Verstappen] through the corners, but they were just outshining us on the straights. I think there was nothing we could do.”

Hamilton almost re-passed Gasly for second on the final lap, drawing alongside the Toro Rosso exiting the penultimate corner, but lost out in a drag race with the Honda-powered car.

“He [Gasly] did a great job,” said Hamilton. “He was very fair with how he positioned the car.”

Read Also:

Next article
Brazilian GP: Verstappen wins from Gasly after crazy finish

Previous article

Brazilian GP: Verstappen wins from Gasly after crazy finish

Next article

Hamilton loses podium after penalty for Albon clash

Hamilton loses podium after penalty for Albon clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
WEC

Opinion: Was Porsche quitting LMP1 really a blessing in disguise?

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

4
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch will not debut at Homestead

5
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
3h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry
F1

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.