Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Teams' title "almost better" than drivers' crown

shares
comments
Hamilton: Teams' title "almost better" than drivers' crown
By:

Lewis Hamilton says winning the Formula 1 constructors' championship with Mercedes is "almost more exciting" than individual success in the drivers' title race.

Mercedes wrapped up a seventh consecutive constructors' championship at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, breaking Ferrari's record of six titles in a row.

The team moved into an unassailable lead at the head of the standings with four races remaining thanks to a 1-2 finish for Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas at Imola.

Hamilton has been part of all seven title wins with Mercedes, and is on course to win his sixth championship with the team - and seventh overall - next weekend in Turkey.

Asked about the difference in feeling between winning the constructors' and drivers championships, Hamilton said it was "almost more exciting" winning as a team with Mercedes.

"It's a very strange sport in the sense that it is as team sport, but there are two championships and then there is an individual championship, but what is at the core our job is to deliver points and results for the team," Hamilton said.

"When you win a team championship, I think it's almost better than an individual because it's something you do collectively, with a large group of people.

"Whilst we are the ones standing on top of the podium, we are not above anybody. We are on the same level, we are all part of the chain links.

"You can tell that everyone is so happy when they get the constructors' title. When we do the Christmas party and we celebrate with everyone, everyone just knows that they did a remarkable job and that they have done something that nobody else has done before.

"That's cool to be a part of. Even if I was to stop today, that would be something that I would be able to share with that large group of people for the rest of my life."

Read Also:

Hamilton and Bottas have jointly helped deliver Mercedes the constructors' championship in each of their four seasons together as teammates.

Bottas said the achievement was "quite unreal" as Mercedes moved up to fourth in the all-time record list for constructors' titles, sitting just one championship shy of McLaren.

"I'm so proud of every single team member, what they're doing, all the factories and in the race team," Bottas said.

"We keep raising the bar for every single team member but we do it united. We support each other but the spirit the team has, it's making these things possible.

"I'm really, really proud to be part of it. I think for all of us in the team, it takes a bit of time to understand what we're doing and what we are achieving.

"But we should definitely enjoy it because it is amazing, and I'm really proud of everyone."

Related video

Red Bull to help rebuild Albon's confidence before Turkey

Previous article

Red Bull to help rebuild Albon's confidence before Turkey
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Steve Evans passes away
NHRA NHRA / News

Steve Evans passes away

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage

Latest news

Hamilton: Teams' title "almost better" than drivers' crown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Teams' title "almost better" than drivers' crown

Red Bull to help rebuild Albon's confidence before Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull to help rebuild Albon's confidence before Turkey

Tsunoda wowed by power, physicality in first AlphaTauri F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda wowed by power, physicality in first AlphaTauri F1 test

Why F1’s Imola experiment won’t become a permanent fixture Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1’s Imola experiment won’t become a permanent fixture

Trending

1
NHRA

Steve Evans passes away

2
MotoGP

Rossi: Lockdown has made me more relaxed about retirement

3
Formula 1

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault

4
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Latest news

Hamilton: Teams' title "almost better" than drivers' crown
Formula 1

Hamilton: Teams' title "almost better" than drivers' crown

Red Bull to help rebuild Albon's confidence before Turkey
Formula 1

Red Bull to help rebuild Albon's confidence before Turkey

Tsunoda wowed by power, physicality in first AlphaTauri F1 test
Formula 1

Tsunoda wowed by power, physicality in first AlphaTauri F1 test

Why F1’s Imola experiment won’t become a permanent fixture
Formula 1

Why F1’s Imola experiment won’t become a permanent fixture

The biggest challenge now facing Mercedes in F1
Formula 1

The biggest challenge now facing Mercedes in F1

Latest videos

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better? 06:26
Formula 1

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better?

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull? 10:13
Formula 1

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull?

Is Lewis Hamilton Really About To Walk Away From Formula 1? 04:47
Formula 1

Is Lewis Hamilton Really About To Walk Away From Formula 1?

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos 02:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.