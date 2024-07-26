Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame
Mercedes racer reacts to wording in Budapest stewards’ decision that he “could have done more” to prevent late-race Hungarian GP crash with Verstappen
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton will speak with FIA officials after the Hungarian Grand Prix stewards declared he "could have done more to avoid" his crash with Max Verstappen.
The stewards for last weekend's event in Budapest deemed the late-race incident between the pair to be worthy of no further action after Verstappen was launched skywards and lost a place to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc behind as he rejoined the track at the Hungaroring's first corner.
The stewards declared the incident warranted no further action after speaking to both drivers post-race and checking the telemetry data on their cars.
While they dismissed Verstappen's insistence "to be a typical case of 'changing direction under braking'", also stated Hamilton "could have done more to avoid the collision".
"Accordingly, we determine that no driver was predominantly to blame," read the FIA document concerning the matter, released last Sunday night.
Now F1 has reconvened at Spa for this weekend's Belgian GP, when asked if he was surprised by this statement, Hamilton replied: "Yes, very much so. I was really surprised by it.
"Already I was very relaxed about the situation, saying, 'look, it's just a racing incident, let's just move on'.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Erik Junius
"But considering one car was in control and one car was not in control at the time – [because] obviously when all the wheels are locked, you're not in control.
"And if you look at the replay, at the end of the whole move I'm very far from the apex. So, I've left, there's a lot of room on the right-hand side. So, I really was very surprised.
"I don't know who typed it up, but probably, yeah that will be a question when I speak to them at some stage."
Hamilton and Verstappen were filmed shaking hands in the post-race media pen in Hungary, where they vowed to discuss the incident, with the Mercedes driver saying his decision to interrupt an interview his Red Bull rival was conducting was to "break the ice" as he walked by.
Verstappen vaguely said at Spa on Thursday that "we explained our vision and after that we went home", but Hamilton then claimed, "no, we didn't talk afterwards".
"I mean, we went to the stewards and that's it," the seven-time world champion added. "But yeah, we've not had [a] talk. I don't know if we will. If we get time, maybe we'll talk on the [drivers'] parade this weekend – maybe.
"I've not felt like there's necessarily a need to, but it might be something he wants to say. But we didn't get the time to do it [yet]."
The Hungary crash was the latest in a lengthy list of crashes between Verstappen and Hamilton going back to the start of their bitter 2021 title battle.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights
Hamilton: Verstappen needs "to act like a world champion" after radio outbursts
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP
McLaren, Mercedes demonstrate low-drag Spa F1 updates
What Mercedes wants to see from Antonelli for F1 promotion
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
Latest news
Why Haas Factory Team has "no excuses" and should be competitive in 2025
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Belgian GP
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights
Prime
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments