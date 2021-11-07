Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Next / Williams explains Russell gearbox issues, hopes for race of attrition
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Hamilton will “work as a team” with Bottas at Mexico GP start

By:

Lewis Hamilton says he and Valtteri Bottas will “work as a team” to hold off the Red Bull Formula 1 drivers heading into the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix’s first corner.

Hamilton will “work as a team” with Bottas at Mexico GP start

Bottas claimed pole for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with Hamilton joining him on the front row as Red Bull’s expected dominance with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez fell apart in Q3.

The Mexico City track has the longest run from the grid to the first braking zone of any circuit on the F1 calendar.

It is comparable to the start at Sochi – where Turn 2 is the first braking point – and at the Russian track it is often preferable to start behind the front row because of the significant slipstream effect created by the drivers leading off the line.

This situation is smaller in Mexico because of the city’s high altitude, but Hamilton says he and Bottas will still be wary of the threat posed by the Red Bull cars lining up just behind them and looking for an opportunity to attack at a sequence of opening corners were there has regularly been incidents since the race rejoined the F1 calendar in 2015.

“It’s a little bit different,” Hamilton said of comparisons with the start tactics needed at Sochi for those required in Mexico.

“It’s obviously probably almost as long, if not, yeah, I don’t know exactly.

“It feels exactly the same sort of length but obviously in Russia there’s a lot more drag and a lot more tow effect.

“Here there’s less but still there is a tow effect and so you know, Valtteri and I will no doubt work as a team to try and hold 1-2 for the team.”

In qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton ended up finishing behind his team-mate for the fifth time in 2021 (not including sprint race results).

He said he had not run with a radical set-up in a bid to close the considerable post-FP3 gap to Red Bull – stating “we very rarely do that” – but did say he was not feeling comfortable with the results of the “small tweaks” in set-up that had been made for his car in qualifying.

“To be honest I really struggled,” said the world champion. “I didn’t really like the set-up of the car [in qualifying]. It was good in FP3, but I struggled with it in qualifying.”

Bottas said after taking his 19th F1 pole that “with the higher temperatures [in the] afternoon than in the morning it came our way” and Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff revealed that while this was occurring, the eventual pole-winner was not moved by his team’s attempts to make further set-up changes to his W12.

“Throughout the session in the garage, they tried to convince him a little bit about some set of changes,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

“And he said ‘no, not changing, not changing, not changing’. And then went for the lap. It is really very enjoyable to see that kind of performance.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal
Previous article

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal
Next article

Williams explains Russell gearbox issues, hopes for race of attrition

Williams explains Russell gearbox issues, hopes for race of attrition
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Mexican GP Prime
Formula 1

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Mexican GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton "as shocked as everyone" by Mercedes' front row lockout Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton "as shocked as everyone" by Mercedes' front row lockout

Hamilton handed reprimand for Mexico FP1 track limits breach Mexican GP
Formula 1

Hamilton handed reprimand for Mexico FP1 track limits breach

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Formula 1

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move

Bottas and Verstappen fastest lap duel simply ‘playing games’ Mexican GP
Formula 1

Bottas and Verstappen fastest lap duel simply ‘playing games’

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.