Autosport Awards
Autosport Awards

Red Bull RB18 wins Autosport's International Racing Car of the Year / Russell picks up Autosport's Moment of the Year Award
Formula 1 News

Hamilton wins Autosport’s British Competition Driver of the Year Award

Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is the winner of Autosport’s 2022 British Competition Driver of the Year Award.

Kevin Turner
By:
Listen to this article

The seven-time F1 champion battled to help Mercedes develop its troubled W13 during 2022 and finished sixth in the drivers’ standings with nine podium finishes.

Autosport readers have voted Hamilton the best British driver of the season, ahead of new team-mate George Russell and McLaren’s rising F1 star Lando Norris, and IMSA SportsCar champion Tom Blomqvist. It is the eighth time Hamilton has won the Award.

Hamilton’s success was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

Speaking in a video upon receiving the award, Hamilton said: “Good evening everyone, I am sorry I couldn’t be there in person but a huge thank you to all the Autosport readers. I still remember by first time at the awards, many years ago.

“There are some amazingly talented drivers this year, I cannot believe how many amazing British drivers we keep producing, so I am honoured to win this award, thank you so much.”

Previous winners include F1 world champions Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Jenson Button and Norris. F1 drivers-turned-commentators Martin Brundle and David Coulthard are also former victors.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards

Red Bull RB18 wins Autosport's International Racing Car of the Year
Russell picks up Autosport's Moment of the Year Award

Russell picks up Autosport's Moment of the Year Award
