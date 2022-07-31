Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins wild Hungarian GP Next / Red Bull planned to start Hungarian GP on hard F1 tyres
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hamilton: Qualifying issue cost me shot at Hungarian GP win

Lewis Hamilton says he "would have been in the run for the win" at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix were it not for a DRS problem in qualifying.

Hamilton: Qualifying issue cost me shot at Hungarian GP win
Listen to this article

The Mercedes driver finished second in Sunday's race, having lined up seventh after a DRS failure on his final Q3 lap scuppered his chances of matching teammate George Russell's pole time.

Russell finished third, with Verstappen taking victory despite having started 10th.

The seven-time F1 world champion says though the cooler conditions on Sunday helped the team secure their second consecutive double podium, he could have taken victory were it not for his struggles on Saturday.

Speaking after the race, he said: "I definitely think being a little bit cooler, it seemed to work a little bit better for us. I can't tell you exactly why, but grateful for it.

"I was hoping it was gonna rain at the end so I could challenge Max, but we ran out of laps.

"So a bit of a better qualifying if the DRS was okay yesterday, we would have been in the run for the win.

"But either way, two seconds in a row, I'm really, really happy. So huge thank you to the fans for all the amazing support."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton now sits sixth in the drivers' standings, just 10 points shy of Carlos Sainz, while Mercedes is only 30 points behind Ferrari.

Hamilton says he doesn't know where the team's speed came from on Sunday, but added: "I was definitely struggling at the beginning of the race and wasn't sure whether I'd be able to catch the guys up.

"But bit by bit got a bit more comfortable with the balance, had a really good start as well.

"I really want to acknowledge my team who have continued to push, never give up through this tough year that we've had so far.

"For us to be on the podium, both cars to be on the podium twice is pretty special for us. And really unlucky for George today. The other guys still have a bit of an edge.

"But we're clearly closing the gap. And this is just an amazing way to go into the break knowing that we have this performance.

"Hopefully, we'll bring some more into the second part of the season and start fighting with the guys up front."

Read Also:
shares
comments
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins wild Hungarian GP
Previous article

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins wild Hungarian GP
Next article

Red Bull planned to start Hungarian GP on hard F1 tyres

Red Bull planned to start Hungarian GP on hard F1 tyres

Latest news

Fernando Alonso switches to Aston Martin F1 team from 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fernando Alonso switches to Aston Martin F1 team from 2023

Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin on a multi-year starting from the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says that there is "not one ounce" of him that wishes Ferrari was putting up a closer fight in the Formula 1 championship battle.

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP

George Russell felt the Hungarian Grand Prix would've come towards his strategy had the threat of rain arrived as forecasted for the start of the Formula 1 race.

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch

Ferrari has explained why it opted to put Charles Leclerc on hard tyres during Sunday's Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, sparking his fall from fighting for victory to finishing sixth.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.