Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Head says "regressive" 2021 rules necessary for F1

shares
comments
Head says "regressive" 2021 rules necessary for F1
By:
Dec 10, 2019, 4:41 PM

Formula 1 design legend Patrick Head says the "regressive" step Formula 1 is making in 2021 by reducing engineering freedoms is a necessary evil to stop spending wars ruining the sport.

The FIA and F1 have recently signed off new regulations from 2021 that are aimed at making the racing better.

Part of the compromise of the new rules, to ensure cars can follow each other more closely, is that teams will be more restricted in areas they can work on.

But while Head, who as a technical director led Williams to many world championship titles, expresses some regrets that the engineering challenge will be reduced – he says such a move is required because inequality of budgets was unsustainable.

Speaking on stage at the Autosport Awards in London on Sunday night about the 2021 rules, Head said: "I think from some point of view, the engineering side, it's regressive really, unfortunately.

"But ultimately motorsport has become far too expensive. And the difference between the top teams and the teams lower down is too big. We need to have more teams racing together.

"I think the people involved have done a good job. I wouldn't say it's unfair to say it's been dumbed down, because definitely the cleverer engineers will find ways and means of making a difference, but there are certainly not quite the freedoms that were when I was more involved."

F1 chiefs are well aware that pulling the 2021 rules together has meant teams have had to accept things they don't like – but reckons the right compromises have been made.

Chase Carey, F1 chairman, said recently: "We don't delude ourselves into saying we're trying to get to a place where everybody agrees with every component of what we put out there. That's what compromises are.

"I think we believe it was thoughtful. We believe that the right steps [have been taken]. Will there be aspects of it that need to be refined? For sure."

Next article
Horner doubts F1's top drivers will move teams in 2021

Previous article

Horner doubts F1's top drivers will move teams in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Logano tests radical Next Gen car at Phoenix

2h
2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Sep 10, 2019
3
Formula 1

In detail: The Honda engine powering Red Bull

4
Stock car

Jeff Purvis medical update 2007-02-08

5
NASCAR Cup

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Head says "regressive" 2021 rules necessary for F1
F1

Head says "regressive" 2021 rules necessary for F1

Horner doubts F1's top drivers will move teams in 2021
F1

Horner doubts F1's top drivers will move teams in 2021

F1 teams unanimously reject 2020 tyre spec
F1

F1 teams unanimously reject 2020 tyre spec

Ferrari doesn't need 'severe' changes - Binotto
F1

Ferrari doesn't need 'severe' changes - Binotto

McLaren set for aero department reshuffle after Cattelani exit
F1

McLaren set for aero department reshuffle after Cattelani exit

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.