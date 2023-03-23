Hill: Perez "won't go down without a fight" in F1 title battle
Damon Hill thinks Sergio Perez "won't go down without a fight" against Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen after winning his first Formula 1 race of the season in Saudi Arabia.
After a driveshaft failure in qualifying relegated Verstappen to starting 15th in Jeddah, the two-time world champion climbed the order in the race but had to settle for second behind team-mate Perez, who had a free run to pole.
That means Verstappen and Perez head to Australia with one win each and just one point separating them in the standings - with Verstappen grabbing the fastest lap bonus point on the final lap of the Jeddah race, taking it off Perez in the process.
While Perez proved a reliable asset for Red Bull over the past two years, he didn't manage to put Verstappen under regular threat. But speaking to Motorsport.com, Hill believes the Mexican will be offer more resistance this year.
"Checo knows what he's up against, but he's not going to go down without a fight. It could be quite interesting," said 1996 F1 world champion Hill, who is heading to Melbourne as part of the Ten Network's F1 coverage in Australia.
Amid expectations that Verstappen will soon assert his dominance on track as he aims to score a hat-trick of world titles, Hill reckons the Dutchman and his clan will also be exerting pressure off track where necessary.
"I think the problem that you have is that Max is a bit of a force of nature, and it's how much pressure he can put on the team to make sure his championship aspirations are not interfered with by Checo," said Hill.
"From the point of view of the sport, I think that they need to let Checo have every opportunity to fight with a level playing field within that team. Because I know the pressure from the Verstappens, his dad as well, on Red Bull will be intense.
"He'll be pulling out the card of saying, 'I'm your future. The whole opportunity is built around me' and he'll be leveraging them."
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Hill praised Perez's ability to come into Red Bull as Verstappen's team-mate and gain a foothold, which his less experienced predecessors Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon didn't manage to do.
"We've seen young guys go there and find themselves without friends and they can be intimidated, and they've had to go elsewhere, like Gasly and Albon," Hill added.
"You could even say Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo have experienced that. It's a tough environment, Red Bull. They don't put their arm around you and go, 'we'll look after you, don't worry'.
"Checo has got people in his corner and we'll see how it plays out.
"Whatever happens, the Verstappens won't be taking it lying down. You saw after Saudi Arabia that Max was... I would say sulking is not too strong a word. He looked very unhappy about the way things went. They don't like coming second."
Related video
F1 commentators: Who are ESPN’s Sky Sports commentary team for 2023?
McLaren F1 boss plays down Baku GP upgrade package
Latest news
Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine
Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine
Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023
Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023 Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023
Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023
Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023 Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023
How Lando Norris’s F1 dad aims to get racing paddocks really moving
How Lando Norris’s F1 dad aims to get racing paddocks really moving How Lando Norris’s F1 dad aims to get racing paddocks really moving
Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself
Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.