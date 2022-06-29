Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / McLaren: Budget cap uncertainty has put handbrake on F1 upgrades Next / What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone
Formula 1 News

Hill: Piquet’s ‘beyond the pale’ racial slur demands apology, action

1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill says Nelson Piquet’s “beyond the pale” racial slur directed against Lewis Hamilton demands an apology and action to be taken.

Luke Smith
By:
Hill: Piquet’s ‘beyond the pale’ racial slur demands apology, action
Listen to this article

The F1 paddock has united to show its support for Hamilton over the past 24 hours after an interview with Piquet surfaced in which he used a racist remark in reference to the Mercedes driver.

Both F1 and the FIA issued statements rebuking Piquet’s comments, while Hamilton said it was “time for action” to change “archaic mindsets” within the sport.

Piquet is yet to issue any public apology to Hamilton amid calls for the Brazilian’s F1 paddock access to be revoked and for action to be taken.

Ex-Williams, Arrows and Jordan driver Hill, who now serves as a pundit for Sky Sports F1, said during a media roundtable on Wednesday morning that he did not think Piquet “would be very welcome if he did turn up.”

“I’ve always felt Nelson was a bit of an acquired taste, and I didn’t really acquire the taste,” said Hill.

“This is beyond the pale now. Even allowing for possible misunderstandings in the difference in languages between the Brazilian term and here, certainly it’s something that demands an apology.

“But I’m not sure what sort of apology would be sufficient. It’s very sad, really.

“Poor Lewis for having to put up with this constantly. It’s blighted his experience of being a Formula 1 driver, perhaps more than we’ll ever understand.”

Damon Hill

Damon Hill

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com about the need for proper action from F1 and the FIA, Hill drew comparisons to Red Bull’s quick decision to terminate test and reserve driver Juri Vips’ contract over his use of a racial slur.

“This was a case of there being verifiable evidence that something was said and done,” Hill said, referring to Piquet’s comment.

“You’ve got Juri Vips as well - swift action has been taken against Juri. We have to be sure that the sport is not just nodding in the direction of political correctness. It has to be absolutely clear.

“For a long time, I’ve wished that the sport upheld and made it abundantly clear that it upholds certain values. But the argument against that was they couldn’t be political. That’s what their response was, it was we’re not a political organisation, we can’t.

“But this is not politics. This is decent human values. And surely a sport should be about those things.”

shares
comments
McLaren: Budget cap uncertainty has put handbrake on F1 upgrades
Previous article

McLaren: Budget cap uncertainty has put handbrake on F1 upgrades
Next article

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future
Formula 1

Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future

Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Formula 1

Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP

Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future

Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Copse won’t be flat in 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
11 h
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
17 h
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.