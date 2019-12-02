Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Honda apologises to Verstappen for throttle issue

shares
comments
Honda apologises to Verstappen for throttle issue
By:
Dec 2, 2019, 5:30 PM

Honda is "very sorry" for the engine issue behind Max Verstappen's problem in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, even though the Red Bull Formula 1 driver still finished second.

After Verstappen made his sole pitstop just before the halfway mark of the race, he started to report a problem with throttle response in his Honda-powered Red Bull.

The issue did not stop him catching and passing Charles Leclerc's Ferrari for second in the race, but it was something that could not be fixed and Honda's F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe told Motorsport.com that initial analysis traced the issue to Honda's power unit control.

"We tried to improve it with some different settings during the race after the pitstop," said Tanabe. "Then the driver compromised the application of the throttle.

"We are very sorry about the trouble during the race. Today, the problem didn't give him a big deficit in terms of position. But there was a big chance to give him a big deficit, it depends on the race situation.

"We should be perfect enough to supply our drivers and teams in terms of power unit performance."

Read Also:

Verstappen's ability to make the finish capped an impressive season of reliability for Honda, which completed the entire year without a race-ending failure on either Red Bull.

It marks strong progress from its early years in the V6 turbo-hybrid era with McLaren, which seriously hurt the Japanese manufacturer's reputation, and still hindered Toro Rosso in 2018.

Tanabe said: "We achieved no Sunday race failure to stop the car, which was good for us. But like we have with today's situation, we still have not had a stoppage, but we have an area to improve.

"Also, we have had some issues in practice. So we need to clean up everything from the race weekend."

The full extent of the attempt to solve Verstappen's problem

Verstappen first reported "massive lag out of corners" within a lap of making his pitstop, and a few corners later added that "something is not correct".

As he made the first engine setting adjustment to try to combat this at the end of the lap, he described the issue as "a massive handbrake effect".

Half a lap later Verstappen said it was "still the same" then a few corners later, slightly more irately, asked: "How come this suddenly is a problem?"

He was reminded that Red Bull was looking at the issue and told to "calm down for the moment and refocus", as Verstappen needed to catch Charles Leclerc for second place.

After two laps, a second engine setting change was recommended, but upon completion of his next lap Verstappen said it was "still really poor".

Verstappen tried a third engine setting half a lap later and was told to feed back if it was worse, but Verstappen's immediate response was just: "It was after the pitstop, something happened. I don't know what it is."

For PRIME users:

"We may not be able to do much at this stage," Verstappen was told, and he replied that the third engine setting had given him "the best compromise".

After more than a lap of silence, Verstappen asked the team to "please help me with my response of the engine because it's slowing me down".

But shortly after passing Leclerc, Verstappen complained "it just feels like a massive torque hole in the beginning of my throttle map".

He was told: "Understood. There's nothing we can do about it Max. There is nothing we can do about it at this stage.

"You're just going to have to live with it. You're quick enough."

Next article
Pirelli: Lower pressures will aid under-fire 2020 spec in test

Previous article

Pirelli: Lower pressures will aid under-fire 2020 spec in test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Mon 2 Dec
Fri 29 Nov
FP2
Mon 2 Dec
Fri 29 Nov
FP3
Mon 2 Dec
Sat 30 Nov
QU
Mon 2 Dec
Sat 30 Nov
Race
Mon 2 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Explained: FIA procedures at centre of Ferrari controversy

2
World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

3
WEC

Interlagos WEC round axed, replaced by Austin

4
NHRA

Scribner

5
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

Latest videos

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1
2h

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Latest news

Honda apologises to Verstappen for throttle issue
F1

Honda apologises to Verstappen for throttle issue

Pirelli: Lower pressures will aid under-fire 2020 spec in test
F1

Pirelli: Lower pressures will aid under-fire 2020 spec in test

First look: Drone footage of Zandvoort’s banked corner build
F1

First look: Drone footage of Zandvoort’s banked corner build

Ricciardo: Losing fifth would have been a "punch in the guts"
F1

Ricciardo: Losing fifth would have been a "punch in the guts"

Wolff: Abu Dhabi test no benchmark for Russell
F1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi test no benchmark for Russell

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.