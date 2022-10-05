Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Next / F1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Honda strengthens F1 ties with Red Bull and AlphaTauri ahead of Japanese GP

Honda has strengthened its ties with Red Bull and AlphaTauri ahead of Formula 1’s return to Suzuka this weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
Honda strengthens F1 ties with Red Bull and AlphaTauri ahead of Japanese GP
Listen to this article

Honda formally quit F1 at the end of the 2021 season, yet it has continued to support the Red Bull-owned teams on their power units via its racing division, Honda Racing Corporation, in a deal running to the end of 2025.

But Honda branding will now return to the Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri cars from this weekend after an increased partnership was announced on Wednesday, marking the closest the two parties have grown since the Japanese manufacturer’s works exit.

As well as running the Honda logo on the Red Bull RB18 and AlphaTauri AT03 from Suzuka onwards, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez will take on an ambassador role for the Honda Racing School’s driving academy.

Perez will be joined by Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen and the AlphaTauri drivers, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, at Honda’s HRC Thanks Day on November 27, one week after the end of the F1 season.

 

“Honda has invested significantly in hybrid technology over the course of our partnership,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“This has ensured the supply of competitive power units to both teams, for which we are very grateful. Our combined goal is to continue to deliver dominant engines and achieve the most success possible in the following three years.

“To mark this, we look forward to welcoming the Honda logo back on to the car from Suzuka onwards.”

Koji Watanabe, the president of Honda Racing Corporation, added: “The HRC logo on the nose and Honda logo on the side of the race machines of both teams represent the strong ties between Honda and Red Bull Group.

“Through the technical support provided by HRC, Honda will fully support the challenges those machines take on to become the ‘fastest in the world.’

“We are very pleased that these machines will be unveiled at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, where Honda serves as the title sponsor.”

Watanabe was part of a Honda delegation that visited the Austrian Grand Prix back in July, where he said that F1 was “not a closed door” for Honda from 2026 given the plans for the next generation of power units. 

Red Bull is known to be open to working with a manufacturer on a technical partnership from 2026 after its planned partnership with Porsche collapsed.

Horner suggested in the wake of talks breaking down with Porsche that Honda could help Red Bull with its powertrains project from 2026, but noted Red Bull’s in-house operation was already well on its way with plans for the new engines. 

A Honda logo on a Red Bull engine cover

A Honda logo on a Red Bull engine cover

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver
Previous article

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver
Next article

F1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

F1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Channel 4 to continue showing F1 highlights, live British GP in 2023
Formula 1

Channel 4 to continue showing F1 highlights, live British GP in 2023

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka Japanese GP
Formula 1

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Honda "never really left" F1 given Red Bull ties Japanese GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Honda "never really left" F1 given Red Bull ties

Angry Verstappen says F1 qualifying fuel error "shouldn't happen" Singapore GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Angry Verstappen says F1 qualifying fuel error "shouldn't happen"

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Suzuka this weekend for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Steiner: FIA decisions over damaged F1 endplates "getting old"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: FIA decisions over damaged F1 endplates "getting old"

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner has expressed his growing frustration about front wing endplate damage leading to his cars being called in by the FIA race directors.

Channel 4 to continue showing F1 highlights, live British GP in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Channel 4 to continue showing F1 highlights, live British GP in 2023

Channel 4 has announced it will continue to broadcast Formula 1 highlights free-to-air in the UK through 2023 as part of a deal with Sky Sports.

Ferrari LMH surpasses 10,000km in testing as launch date set
WEC WEC

Ferrari LMH surpasses 10,000km in testing as launch date set

Ferrari has revealed its new Le Mans Hypercar that will race in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 has covered more than 10,000km in testing, as it gears up to officially launch the car later this month.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
21 h
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
23 h
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.