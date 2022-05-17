Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential Next / Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP
Formula 1 News

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

Honda is to become the official title sponsor of this year’s Japanese Grand Prix, despite it pulling out of Formula 1 at the end of last season.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix
Listen to this article

The Japanese manufacturer, which owns the Suzuka circuit where the race takes place, turned its back on grand prix racing because it felt it could not carry on amid the business challenges posed by a shift towards electrification in road cars.

It subsequently agreed a deal with the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams for them to continue using Honda engines, although they would be rebranded under the new Red Bull Powertrains division.

However, an original plan for Red Bull to take over the maintenance and production of the engines in Milton Keynes was revised – with Honda instead agreeing to continue work from its Japanese facilities.

As part of this deal, the logo of its motorsport division, Honda Racing Corporation, continues to be carried on the Red Bull cars.

With interest in F1 still high, and Honda having clinched last year’s world championship title with Max Verstappen, the company has elected to ensure it gets good prominence at this year’s Japanese GP.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, it said: “ Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the Japanese Grand Prix in this season’s 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship™.

“The Japanese Grand Prix will be held at Suzuka Circuit (Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture), October 7-9, 2022. The official title of this year’s F1 Japanese Grand Prix will be the FORMULA 1 HONDA JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2022.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Erik Junius

The presence of Honda at the Japanese GP is evidence that the Japanese manufacturer is maintaining a key interest in the category, and there have long been suspicions that the company could return to F1 again in the future.

Speaking earlier this year, Honda's former Formula 1 chief Masashi Yamamoto reckoned that the company had walked away from grand prix racing too early.

"Personally yes, I agree," said Yamamoto. "But this is obviously a company decision and I understand which way the company wants to go, so in the end we have to accept that.

"But we always have the imagination, so we hope one day Honda will return to F1."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential
Previous article

Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential

Next article

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner: Angsty Verstappen nothing to worry about
Formula 1

Horner: Angsty Verstappen nothing to worry about

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime
Formula 1

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

Latest news

Andretti wants to give American drivers "legitimate shot" in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti wants to give American drivers "legitimate shot" in F1

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

No replacement for Russian GP as F1 schedule stays at 22 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

No replacement for Russian GP as F1 schedule stays at 22 races

Is F1 heading for a budget cap showdown over Red Bull/Ferrari development war?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is F1 heading for a budget cap showdown over Red Bull/Ferrari development war?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
3 h
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
6 h
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

US-owned but until recently Russian-backed, Haas seems to have reached a turning point in car performance after three gruesome seasons. And it needs to if it’s to attract fresh investment. Team boss Gunther Steiner tells Oleg Karpov how close Haas came to the abyss.

Formula 1
May 14, 2022
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
May 12, 2022
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.