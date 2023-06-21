Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin parries Stroll criticism ahead of key F1 summer races Next / Audi names Neel Jani as F1 simulator driver
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Red Bull boss Christian Horner revealed after his team’s 100th Formula 1 win that he originally felt the squad had achieved all it needed to after just its maiden victory.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, the Red Bull Racing team celebrate victory after the race

However, the rush of excitement he got in the aftermath of that first triumph back at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix helped drive him and his staff to want to deliver more and more success in F1. 

Max Verstappen’s triumph in last weekend’s Canadian GP was Red Bull’s 100th victory in F1 and puts the team fifth in the standings of the sport’s all-time winners. 

Of the four squads ahead of it, Ferrari leads the way on 242 victories, ahead of McLaren on 183, Mercedes on 125 and Williams on 114. 

Reflecting on the journey to those 100 wins, Horner confessed that the first victory in Shanghai felt like such an achievement at the time that it was almost like Red Bull’s mission in F1 had been completed. 

“When we first came into the sport, the ambition was to be competitive and to compete,” said Horner. 

“It was Dietrich's [Mateschitz] vision to bring Red Bull in as an entrant. And not just take part but try and be competitive.  

“We won our first race in 2009, four years after coming into the sport. I remember collecting the trophy that day and then getting on the plane to go home that evening and thinking, ‘Well, at least we've won one. If nothing else happens, we've won a race!' 

Sebastian Vettel scored Red Bull's first F1 victory at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel scored Red Bull's first F1 victory at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix.

Photo by: Edd Hartley

“But it felt so good that it was like: ‘Well, we really want to feel that again.’ And who would have thought 99 victories later we would achieve a century. So, it's a landmark for the team.  

“It's testament to the dedication and the hard work of all the people within the company, both trackside and behind the scenes, plus all the support services.  

“There's so many unsung heroes that have contributed to this incredible achievement. So, it's something that the whole team is incredibly proud of.” 

Horner praised the attitude that former owner Mateschitz, who passed away last year, had when he originally laid out his ambition to enter F1. 

“He wanted to do things differently,” said Horner. “He wanted to be different. He didn't want to be a corporate team, where you needed 25 passes to get into the motorhome.  

“So, he introduced the Energy Station. He introduced the Red Bulletin, and he wanted it to be fun. But he was also competitive. He wanted to compete, and he wanted to win.  

“He was a racer. He was a fan of Formula 1 and passionate about the sport. And, of course, F1 for him and for Red Bull was a great way of marketing the brand and the product.” 

Asked by Motorsport.com what he felt had been the key characteristic that had helped turn Red Bull into such a successful team, Horner said: “It's the people, it's the spirit, it's the culture.  

“It's the attitude that we have. It is the way that we go about racing. It is the desire. It's the passion. It's the commitment. It's all of those aspects.  

“When you work for a team like Red Bull it's clear what our goal is. It is that we want to win, and we want to be competitive. 

“Everybody gives their best, and they buy into that. And you feel that energy in the factory. It's a culture that we have which is different to other teams. It's a racing team. It's just a big racing team.”

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin parries Stroll criticism ahead of key F1 summer races

Audi names Neel Jani as F1 simulator driver
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Fundamental changes for 2024 F1 car will not be blocked by cost cap

Mercedes: Fundamental changes for 2024 F1 car will not be blocked by cost cap

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes: Fundamental changes for 2024 F1 car will not be blocked by cost cap Mercedes: Fundamental changes for 2024 F1 car will not be blocked by cost cap

Ferrari: Leclerc accepted he was wrong over F1 strategy criticisms

Ferrari: Leclerc accepted he was wrong over F1 strategy criticisms

Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc accepted he was wrong over F1 strategy criticisms Ferrari: Leclerc accepted he was wrong over F1 strategy criticisms

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Formula 1

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Horner: Red Bull must support Perez through "difficult" F1 patch

Horner: Red Bull must support Perez through "difficult" F1 patch

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Horner: Red Bull must support Perez through "difficult" F1 patch Horner: Red Bull must support Perez through "difficult" F1 patch

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Latest news

McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

F1 Formula 1

McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part" McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

Critical rookie test for Grove Racing

Critical rookie test for Grove Racing

SUPC Supercars

Critical rookie test for Grove Racing Critical rookie test for Grove Racing

Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing

Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing

SUPC Supercars

Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing

Townsville NASCAR laps for Johnson

Townsville NASCAR laps for Johnson

SUPC Supercars
Townsville

Townsville NASCAR laps for Johnson Townsville NASCAR laps for Johnson

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe