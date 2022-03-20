Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium Next / Magnussen: Fifth with "strongest midfield car" a "crazy" result
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner says seeing both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez retire in the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix was the team's “worst nightmare”.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull
Listen to this article

Verstappen looked locked in to take second place behind Ferrari's winner Charles Leclerc, while Sergio Perez was holding onto fourth in his fight with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

But with two laps to go, Verstappen dramatically slowed and coasted into the pitlane after suffering what he thought were battery problems.

On the final lap, misfortune also struck Perez as his engine seized to Turn 1, which locked the rear axle and put the Mexican into a spin.

It cost Red Bull 30 points, while handing Ferrari a 1-2 and also gifting bitter rival Mercedes more points than it had expected with third and fourth for Hamilton and George Russell.

Horner admitted the late double retirement was "brutal", calling it a team's "worst nightmare".

"I can't remember the last time that happened to us, but it's obviously your worst nightmare," Horner said.

"It's hugely disappointing, not only to lose a podium with Max but on the last lap to lose a podium with Checo as well.

Talking to Sky, he added: "A brutal finish, that race for us. What looked like a decent haul of points suddenly evaporated in the last couple of laps there."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Red Bull suspects Verstappen and Perez were both struck by a similar fuel pump issue, which meant the Honda combustion engine couldn't get fed with the remaining amount of fuel in the car.

"We just need to get the cars back, get the fuel system apart and understand, because we know the fuel was in there. That's frustrating," Horner added.

"We just need to get on top of this issue and fight back next weekend."

Read Also:

Despite the heartbreak, Horner said he was encouraged with Red Bull's performance in Bahrain, which sets it up well for the rest of the season.

"I think the positive side for us is we had a very competitive car, I don't think we had quite the pace of Charles today, but some great racing between Max and Charles," he said.

"We were fighting for the race win at different points of that race.

"It's a long, long season, 23 races. We'll get this behind us and get stuck into the next event."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium
Previous article

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium
Next article

Magnussen: Fifth with "strongest midfield car" a "crazy" result

Magnussen: Fifth with "strongest midfield car" a "crazy" result
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium

Hamilton "really happy" to qualify fifth for Bahrain GP Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "really happy" to qualify fifth for Bahrain GP

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Verstappen: Bahrain DNF could be "very important" in F1 title fight Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Bahrain DNF could be "very important" in F1 title fight

Verstappen: No point to prove, people forget my F1 2021 record Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No point to prove, people forget my F1 2021 record

Latest news

Who was to blame for Red Bull’s Bahrain fuel pump failures?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who was to blame for Red Bull’s Bahrain fuel pump failures?

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars

Mercedes: No man’s land Bahrain F1 GP turned into "test session"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: No man’s land Bahrain F1 GP turned into "test session"

Aston Martin still unsure on Vettel F1 return for Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin still unsure on Vettel F1 return for Saudi Arabia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
2 h
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.