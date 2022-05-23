Tickets Subscribe
F1 urges Spanish GP to fix 'unacceptable' traffic issues Next / How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull's errors to win in Spain
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insists it “didn’t make sense” for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to battle in the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix while on different strategies.

Adam Cooper
By:
Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle
Listen to this article

Perez made it clear that he wasn’t happy that he was asked to let Verstappen past into the lead in later stages of the race.

However, Horner insists it would have been an “unfair fight” because at the time the Dutchman was on a quicker three-stop strategy.

In the end having ceded the lead, Perez also stopped three times, and he eventually finished 13 seconds behind the sister car.

Horner said the Mexican wasn’t necessarily able to see the bigger picture during the heat of battle.

“I spoke with him when he got out the car,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com how he would deal with Perez.

“The problem for any driver, if they don't have the clear overview of the strategy or a race put in front of them, it's always going to be emotive to give up a lead.

“But he played very much the team game, I think he understood clearly it wasn't like a like-for-like fight, because the pace delta between the strategies was so great that from a team point of view, for me, it just didn't make any sense. Which was why we didn't let the drivers get into a fight today.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, arrive in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, arrive in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen initially ended up behind Perez after a gust of wind on lap nine caught him out while he was running second behind Charles Leclerc, and sent him off track. He lost a place to George Russell as well as to his teammate Perez.

“He closed quickly on Checo, Checo released him to have a go at George,” said Horner. “And then obviously, George was very robust in his defence, and without the benefit of a consistent DRS, it was very difficult for Max to make the pass.

“Eventually he obviously he got the job done, but at that point, we decided our best way to beat George was to try and get Max a tyre advantage and convert to a three-stop strategy.

“And we were still undecided at that stage whether three versus two - you could see our tyres were in better condition than some of our rivals.

“And then of course the Ferrari retired, unfortunately for Leclerc. So at that point, we've converted Max onto a three-stop, that then puts him out of sync with Checo. We managed to bag a pitstop over George, and then of course, he very quickly closed on Checo.”

Horner insisted that Verstappen’s pace advantage at that point in the race meant that it wouldn’t have been logical for the pair to fight.

“At that stage, there was a tyre delta of close to two seconds a lap. So with temperatures, water temperatures, oil temperatures, a DRS that was intermittently working, it didn't make any sense from a team [point of view] to let them fight, because it was an unfair fight anyway,” he said.

“As it turned out we had to pit Checo anyway for the end of the race. So both drivers worked together as a team, and to get the maximum points today was hugely important on a day that unfortunately, Ferrari had an issue.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
