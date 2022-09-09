Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls Next / What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal
Formula 1 News

Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says that talks between his team and Porsche over a future collaboration in Formula 1 broke down because the two companies had “quite different DNA."

Adam Cooper
By:
Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal
Listen to this article

Porsche had been pursuing a partnership that would see it badge the 2026 power unit currently being developed by Red Bull Powertrains at its new facility in Milton Keynes.

The deal would also have involved a shareholding in Red Bull Racing and a 50:50 split in the decision-making process.

However, the chances of the arrangement going ahead faded in recent weeks, and on Friday Porsche formally announced that talks with Red Bull had stopped.

In the end Red Bull shied away from the deal mainly because the team feared that its ability to react quickly to the day-to-day demands of F1 would have been compromised by Porsche’s more corporate approach.

Horner also insisted that the Red Bull PU project was never contingent on receiving support from Porsche or any other outside partner.

“Obviously with Red Bull becoming a powertrain manufacturer in 2026, it was always natural to hold discussions,” he told Motorsport.com.

“Those discussions have now been concluded, and the consensus was that it was not right for Red Bull's involvement in F1.

“We committed to becoming a powertrain manufacturer a year and a half ago, or just over that. We've invested massively in facilities and people and the first Red Bull engine fired up approximately a month ago.

"So it's a tremendously exciting new chapter for Red Bull, and it's never been contingent or dependent upon an involvement from a third party or an OEM. That was absolutely never a prerequisite."

Asked if a financial contribution from Porsche would have been a bonus, Horner said: "But only if it fitted with our DNA and our long term strategy.

"There was never a financial discussion. Porsche is a great brand. But the DNA is quite different. During the discussion process it became clear that there was a strategic non-alignment.

“Red Bull has demonstrated what it's capable of in F1. And obviously, as an independent team and now engine manufacturer we look forward to go to competing against the OEMs with the powertrain as well as the chassis."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Horner conceded that Red Bull remains open to discussions with other potential partners who might be interested in badging the 2026 PU.

However, clearly the company would only consider a deal where it retains a higher degree of autonomy than would have been the case with Porsche.

"We are fully focused on a Red Bull power unit. And if there was a like-minded partner that could contribute something to the project, then of course you would have to absolutely consider that. But it's not a prerequisite.

"We will be the only team other than Ferrari to have engine and chassis all on one campus under one roof.

"We believe that for the long-term competitiveness of the team, is absolutely the right thing to be doing. And of course, there are other opportunities it presents as well.

“RB17 for example, we could potentially even produce our own power unit for that project, so strategically for us having the whole campus under one roof makes a great deal of sense."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls
Previous article

Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls
Next article

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

Ferrari: FIA cannot use force majeure to get Herta F1 superlicence Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA cannot use force majeure to get Herta F1 superlicence

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Overview: Which drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP F1? Italian GP
Formula 1

Overview: Which drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP F1?

Red Bull explains top speed drop at Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull explains top speed drop at Italian GP

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime
Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

Latest news

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Mercedes driver George Russell says "we don't deserve to be starting P2" for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix after a "frustrating" qualifying.

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's set-up compromises for the Italian Grand Prix leave him with a "good chance" of overcoming a grid penalty to beat polesitter Charles Leclerc for victory.

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles

Charles Leclerc said his pole on Ferrari's home soil at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix was a "great surprise" after struggling to match Red Bull in previous races.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
21 h
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.