Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has cautioned that Formula 1 drivers should not be a “load of robots” in the wake of the FIA’s new restrictions on making statements.

Adam Cooper
By:
For this year, the International Sporting Code contains a clause noting that “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes” would be a breach of the rules, with the added proviso of “unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for international competitions.”

As the move happened during the winter break, few F1 drivers have commented in public on the matter so far.

However, Horner has made it clear that he would prefer to allow drivers to speak up if they wish to do so.

“Well, there's a couple of ways of looking at this,” he said when asked for his views on the restrictions. 

“I think, first of all, sports should never be used as a political tool. And I think that sport, in many ways, is there to obviously entertain, but to also have an element of escapism within it.

“But certainly we at Red Bull have never constrained our drivers to not have the freedom of speech either, or the freedom of their opinions or the ability to speak their minds, because they do have a voice.

“I think it's a matter of finding a balance, and in the world that we live in today, everybody has a voice, and that shouldn't be suppressed. But of course, it does have to be done responsibly.

“So we don't want a load of robots that are without opinion going racing, but like with all these things, there just has to be a sensible balance.”

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Meanwhile, Horner declined to comment on the recent controversies surrounding FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, suggesting that the matter was between the governing body and the F1 organisation.

Ben Sulayem angered F1 by making comments on social media about the potential value of the business.

“I don't really wish to be drawn into comment on a matter that obviously is between the FIA and the commercial rights holder,” said Horner.

“The FIA is the regulatory body of the sport, and they have a tripartite agreement with the teams through the Concorde Agreement, but obviously, the commercial aspects and if you like, the marriage is ultimately between Liberty and the FIA. So that's their business and not ours.”

Asked if Ben Sulayem should apologies for historical comments on a website that surfaced recently, Horner said: “Again, that's not an issue I wish to wish to comment on. I think that anything that needs to be said obviously should be said between the relevant parties.”

