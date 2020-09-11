Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
19 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

shares
comments
Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
By:

Christian Horner believes it "wouldn't make sense" to swap Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon back between Red Bull and AlphaTauri, but a final decision will be made "later in the year".

In the wake of Gasly's shock victory for AlphaTauri at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, the Frenchman has been linked with a potential return to Red Bull.

Gasly was demoted from Red Bull back to its sister team - then known as Toro Rosso - after just 12 races in 2019, with Albon moving in the opposite direction.

The win was the latest impressive result for Gasly in 2020, which, coupled with Albon's current struggles at Red Bull, has led to links with a possible swap back for the future.

Gasly said after his victory he felt "ready" to return to Red Bull if required, and that he hoped his strong results this season would be "rewarded with something".

Asked by Motorsport.com if Gasly could return to Red Bull in the future, team principal Horner dismissed the possibility.

"Pierre has done a fantastic job," Horner said. "Since taking the step back into what was Toro Rosso, he's found his confidence, he's driving incredibly well. AlphaTauri are doing a great job with him. It's good to see that's working out for him.

"I think as far as Red Bull Racing's seats are confirmed, we're focused on Alex Albon. We want to try and give him the best opportunity to retain that seat.

"It wouldn't make sense to switch the drivers back. AlphaTauri is now a sister team rather than a junior team. Franz [Tost] is happy I believe with Pierre.

"The final decision will be made later in the year, but there's no push from our side to reverse the situation.

"We want to address some of the issues we have with the RB16, which I think we are starting to understand and get on top of, and then we'll go from there."

Read Also:

Horner expanded on his comment about AlphaTauri now being a sister team instead of a junior team, citing the greater synergies between the two Red Bull F1 projects as the reason behind the change in status.

"Their aspirations are beyond where Toro Rosso's were," Horner said.

"We have a synergy project within the regulations that we're allowed. For example, the sharing of the wind tunnel will happen for the first time next year, which makes complete sense from a financial perspective.

"That's what I was referring to. From a talent pool, Red Bull has invested in so many young drivers over the years. That will continue."

Related video

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Next article

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly , Alex Albon
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

Finland WRX: Returnee Kristoffersson wins, Ekstrom retires
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Race report

Finland WRX: Returnee Kristoffersson wins, Ekstrom retires

Finland WRX: Gronholm holds on to win wet home event
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Race report

Finland WRX: Gronholm holds on to win wet home event

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Latest news

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

2m
3
Formula 1

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

43m
4
FIA F2

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

2h
5
Formula 1

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

1h

Latest news

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates
Formula 1

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?
Formula 1

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
Formula 1

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
Formula 1

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

Latest videos

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track 04:40
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track

How To Fix Ferrari 09:47
Formula 1

How To Fix Ferrari

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief 14:11
Formula 1

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps 01:43
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.