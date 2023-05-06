Horner: "Incredibly difficult" for many circuits to house new F1 teams
Formula 1 would find it "incredibly difficult" to accommodate any additional teams due to the limited infrastructure at several current circuits, according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner.
The 2023 FIA sporting regulations theoretically permit as many as three new teams to enter to take the grid up to 26 cars. The extended deadline for interested parties to apply for the 2025-27 seasons is 15 May.
Andretti - in conjunction with General Motors firm Cadillac - Panthera Team Asia, and Hitech GP are viewed as the more credible candidates, while the LKY SUNZ party has recently stated its interest.
But most existing teams, who can offer an opinion but will not have a say in the final decision on whether to add new competitors, do not want to diminish their share of the prize money.
Horner has now offered a new objection, arguing that some circuits added to the F1 calendar would not be able to house more cars due to the restricted pitlane and garage space.
He said: "With the way that the sport has now developed, if you look at the pitlane, for example here [in Miami] or somewhere like Monaco or Zandvoort or some of the circuits that we're now racing at, where would we be able to accommodate an 11th team?
"That in itself, just operationally, where do we put the motorhomes? Where do we put the support? Where do the trucks go?
"I just think it would be an incredibly difficult thing to be accommodated with the way that the sport has currently evolved as well."
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the team principals Press Conference
Photo by: Motorsport Images
In public, McLaren boss and historic motorsport fan Zak Brown is more open to an expanded grid, citing the 1980s and 90s pre-qualifying shootout used to whittle down grids of 30 cars.
However, he says of the parties to express interest in F1 over recent years, 2016 debutant Haas remains the only "credible, sustainable" team he has seen among a pool of "dreamers".
He said: "Really the only credible, sustainable team that I've seen in the last decade is [Haas].
"So, what we do need to make sure is if someone enters that they really have the commitment and can do what it takes.
"In my experience, in a variety of motorsports, you do see a lot of dreamers.
"What we don't need with the health of the sport is a team coming, underestimating what it's going to take and two years later they're gone.
"Hats off to Haas for the commitment they've made and continue to make to the sport. We need more teams like that."
Related video
Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake
Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake
Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner
Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
Latest news
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up
Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant
Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.