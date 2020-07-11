Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
QU in
01 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2

shares
comments
Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 10:21 AM

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks Mercedes was ‘sandbagging’ in Friday practice, as he played down the prospect of yet being in a position to overhaul the world champions.

While Max Verstappen topped the times in Friday’s second free practice session, as teams pushed harder than normal in case the order decided the grid, Horner was reluctant to read too much into the step forward his team had made.

“I think we've made progress since last week if I compare the two Fridays,” he said. “So that's encouraging.

“Mercedes is still strong, they are probably still sandbagging a little bit, but yeah, I think we've improved our car. And hopefully we can score some points this weekend unlike last weekend.”

Read Also:

Red Bull has continued to experiment with a new nose concept on its cars, but both drivers said they felt the RB16 felt better after struggling with the balance last weekend.

Horner admitted that work had focused on making the car easier for Max Verstappen and Alex Albon to push to the limit.

“We obviously have been working hard on the setup and both drivers tried different things,” he added.

“But basically, we have made progress. The car isn't easy to drive, it is a tricky little circuit. But I think that we have managed to improve in areas that we were not as strong in last week.”

Verstappen was certainly happier with how much better the Red Bull has felt this weekend, having got on top of last weekend's balance struggles.

“I'm really a lot more satisfied with the car,” he told Ziggo Sport. “Just a different car, in terms of the way it feels. Much more predictable. So it doesn't suddenly break out anymore in a really weird way.

“Last weekend I had a spin at Turn 1 and I also went off at Turn 6. That was just because I couldn't feel properly what the car was going to do. Just because it was very nervous and breaking out very fast. We don't have that at all any more.

“So I'm very happy with that. I think we've taken a step forward. I'm not going to say that it’s immediately enough to beat Mercedes in qualifying. But from our side at least it's a car that's nicer to work with.”

Related video

Next article
F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

Previous article

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

Next article

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

Trending Today

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

BUSCH: Adam Petty dies after Loudon practice crash
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Adam Petty dies after Loudon practice crash

2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?

Styrian GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.043s in FP2
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.043s in FP2

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain
Formula 1 / Formula 1
35m

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
Formula 1 / Formula 1
8m

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Latest news

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
Formula 1 / Formula 1
8m

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday
Formula 1 / Formula 1
11m

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain
Formula 1 / Formula 1
35m

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts

2
Formula 1

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

1h
3
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Adam Petty dies after Loudon practice crash

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?

5
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.043s in FP2

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
Formula 1

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday
Formula 1

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain
Formula 1

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2
Formula 1

Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring
Formula 1

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.