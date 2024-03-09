Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team

Red Bull advisor Marko's position had been under scrutiny after he told Austrian TV on Friday night that there was a possibility he would be out of the team in time for the Australian Grand Prix.

But on Saturday morning ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Marko met Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff in Jeddah, where it appears that he was given assurances over his future at the F1 team.

This comes amid claims that Marko was leaking information pertinent to the recent investigation into Horner, after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against the Red Bull F1 boss by a now-suspended female employee.

When Marko's uncertain future was put to reigning three-time champion Verstappen, the Saudi GP winner suggested he might quit Red Bull if the advisor was let go.

Given the perceived turmoil, Horner denied that there was conflict at the top of the F1 team.

He told Sky Sports: "Obviously, a lot is made of this stuff. But we are one team, and nobody is bigger than the team.

"Everybody has a role to play. That's from the very bottom to the very top."

Horner did seem to distance himself from the talks between Marko and Mintzlaff, clarifying that: "Helmut, he is a consultant to Red Bull GmbH [the wider energy drinks company].

Oliver Mintzlaff, Managing director of Red Bull GmbH Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

"So, whatever the discussion was, it was between them and was not the team.

"Max is an important member of our team. He's a valued member of our team. He's a wonderful driver, but everybody has a role to play in this team. We are a team.

"No single individual is bigger than the team."

Following the season-opening Bahrain GP, Max's father Jos Verstappen said Red Bull risked 'exploding' if Horner remained in position.

Asked if the relationship with Verstappen Sr could be smoothed over, Horner replied: "The speculation is obviously rife. But the most important thing is the team and focusing on on-track performances.

"You only do that by having a spirit, a culture, and a determination throughout the entire company…

"As team principal and CEO, I'm responsible for the running and the operation of this team.

"So, everybody has to do their part. Max is doing his part, and everybody else is doing their part."